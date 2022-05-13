When you think of stress, the last thing you might think of is your lawn.
Summer temperatures can cause a great amount of stress to your lawn. Reducing this stress will promote a healthy lawn and help it grow to its full potential.
Some major stressful situations your lawn might experience come from extreme heat, lack of rain and heavy foot traffic. These factors will make it harder for your grass to grow.
Other factors that might become a more serious risk to an already stressed-out lawn include weeds and bugs. Take time to practice the following strategies to ease the stress on your lawn and give yourself a beautiful yard where you can relax after a long day.
MOWING TIPS
The way you mow your grass has a big impact on the overall health of your lawn. Be sure to keep your blades sharp, as dull blades shred grass, making it harder to retain moisture. Also, shredded grass will turn brown, leaving your lawn looking dull if clippings are not cleaned after mowing. Your blade should be kept at a high setting. Keeping your grass taller allows it to grow longer roots making it easier to reach the rich moisture deeper in the soil.
WHEN TO WATER
During the summer, watering your lawn before 10 a.m. is beneficial. It gives your lawn time to absorb most of the water it needs before evaporation sets in, and it can dry out before nighttime comes. Nighttime watering promotes bacterial and fungus diseases, as they depend on wet areas for reproduction and spreading purposes. Soaking your lawn at night will give these pathogens ample time to overtake your lawn. The United States Environmental Protection Agency reports that Americans waste up to 50% of water used for irrigation due to an improper watering schedule. They encourage testing your lawn by stepping on a patch of grass. If it springs back, it is still holding proper moisture levels.
SEEDING AFTER A STRESSFUL SUMMER
If you noticed your lawn showing signs of stress, you can give it an advantage for next summer by seeding it in the fall. Ask your nursery for a great breed that thrives in heat and drought in your area. Your seeds should be ready to flourish by the time summer comes back around.