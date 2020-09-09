Both the mother and father of eight-month-old Malcom Xavier Smith, who died on July 15, 2019, have now been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.
As the Review previously reported, 33-year old Jennifer Elise “Woodard” Smith, who is the mother of the eight-month-old, was arrested on Sept. 2 after being served with a sealed grand jury indictment warrant charging her with aggravated child abuse in regard to the death of her son.
The father, 50-year-old Andrew Scott Smith, was then arrested just one day later on Sept. 3 after being served with a sealed indictment warrant on the same charge.
Both indictments were handed down by the grand jury on Aug. 17.
Andrew Smith was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond only four hours after his arrest; however, Jennifer Smith was still being held in the jail on a $100,000 bond as of Tuesday evening.
Both are scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 9.
“Possible shaken baby syndrome”
According to the indictment, the baby’s death was attributed to injuries he received on or about June 26 through 20, 2019. The Tennessee Dept. of Children’s Services also initiated an investigation into the baby’s injuries on July 1 of that year from “possible shaken baby syndrome.”
Reporting Officer Jesse Williams was dispatched on July 1, 2019 to meet with DCS case manager, Jessica Wilder to discuss the report on Malcom Smith.
“Jessica said that [the baby] was taken to the hospital on June 30, 2019 and is on a feeding tube, possible shaken baby syndrome,” Williams wrote within his report. “Jessica said that the mother’s name was Jennifer Smith and father Andrew Smith was at the residence with other children. I went with Jessica to 141 Howes Chapel Road, and the father was not at the residence. The grandmother was at the residence with the other children.”
He went on to add, “DCS advised me that the other children appeared to be in good health, and no signs of abuse were visible. Jessica said that [the baby] was at Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, and the mother was staying with [him].”
The child later died on July 15, 2019.
Aggravated Child Abuse is normally a Class B felon; however, it can become a Class A felony if the affected child is under the age of eight years old. Depending on the defendant’s prior criminal record, a Class A felony can result in a sentence of up to 60 years.
District Attorney Dan Armstrong has said in published reports that, at a minimum, the sentence would be 15-25 years, which is the same potential sentence as a second-degree murder conviction.