Though Surgoinsville’s 2019-2020 audit had two ‘findings,’ Mayor Merrell Graham recently praised the town’s work that year.
“It’s still a good audit,” he said at the Jan. 10 BMA meeting. “I can recall years when we had 11 or 12 findings.”
Graham told the board that David Ellis, who prepared the audit, had originally planned to attend the meeting to discuss the audit, but he had a last-minute obligation.
The first finding noted that Town Recorder Pam Mullins did not close and submit for audit the town’s official accounting records within two months after the end of the previous fiscal year (which ended June 30, 2020.) This finding also occurred in the 2018-2019 fiscal year audit.
Additionally, the audit noted that the town did not pass the necessary budget amendments when spending for the Legislative, General Administration, City Hall, Police, State Street, and Solid Waste departments exceeded the budget appropriations from the General Fund. The Drug Fund also had expenditures that exceeded the budget.
“The COVID-19 pandemic hit just after January 2020, and there wasn’t a single person in this building then,” Mullins told the board. “I’m sure [a budget amendment] would have gotten done.”
“The budget amendments we didn’t do were probably because of COVID-19,” Graham added.
After taking a few minutes to read the audit, Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnigan made a motion to table the vote to accept the audit until the February meeting to give board members more time to look it over.
Fire Chief suggests replacing additional fire truck
In other news, Graham read the monthly report from Fire Chief Shane Southers wherein Southers suggested the town look into replacing the 1977 mini pumper sometime in 2022.
Southers was not present at the meeting, but his report described the pumper as “falling apart around itself.”
“The more we fix, the more things are breaking on it,” Southers wrote. “The truck is old and worn out but has served the town greatly throughout its 45 years of service…Not only is it costing more to keep it in service but it is also becoming a safety hazard to operate in its worn out condition.”
Graham noted that the board will address the matter in later months.
The town currently has five operational fire trucks (including the worn out mini pumper). One of these is new to the town, though, and was just purchased in July of 2021 and received the following August.
This fire tanker can carry roughly 1,700 gallons of water and cost the town $85,000, and Hope Church donated $50,000 towards this purchase.
Additionally, the town just received their new garbage truck on Jan. 11. The town took out a Community Development Block Loan of $170,000 to cover the cost. Graham told the Review that the town initially wrote a check to cover the cost, but the loan is set to process in February to reimburse the town and carry the cost of the purchase.