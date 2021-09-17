If you love Jeeps, you’re going to really love downtown Rogersville on Oct. 2.
On Tuesday the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to close downtown Main Street the evening of Saturday, Oct. 2 for Chris Singleton’s second annual “Jeepfest” event.
Singleton, who owns Singleton Collision auto body shop on Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville, held his inaugural Jeepfest last year at the Sayrah Barn, as a way of bringing together the Jeep enthusiast community for a good cause.
Proceeds from the event were donated to Hawkins County first responders.
Singleton, who is a Jeep enthusiast himself, got the idea for creating a Jeepfest in Hawkins County after attending the “Jeep Invasion” in Pigeon Forge and witnessing the massive crowd of people that event attracted.
Rogersville Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker told the BMA Tuesday she’d spoken with the downtown merchants about moving Jeepfest to Main Street, and they thought it was a good idea, and would help their businesses.
“It will be similar to what Cruise-Ins are, but it will be all Jeeps and will be an open show,” Barker said. “They have lots of volunteers to help us work it because it’s probably going to be a pretty big show. We will have live entertainment that night, but we haven’t decided which band yet.”
Barker added, “They do charge a fee (for Jeep show entries), and the fee is going toward donations to some of the police departments and fire departments, as well as a donation to the Main Street program.”
On Oct. 2 Main Street between Brownlow and Hasson will be blocked beginning at 3 p.m. for the show which is scheduled for 5-9 p.m. that night.
Vice Mayor Brian Hartness said he thought it is a great event for Rogersville.
“The enthusiasts who participate in that, they really bring a crowd with them,” Hartness said. “I think this will be as successful as your Bike Nite that you’ve been having.”
Barker added, “I think it will be a win-win for all of us. If it’s successful we might consider also doing one in the spring.”