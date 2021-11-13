The short answer to this question is a firm maybe.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that a small number of pets worldwide have been reported to be infected with the novel coronavirus, mostly after contact with people that had COVID-19.
Spreading the Virus
The CDC says there’s still a lot we don’t know about COVID-19, but they do know that it can spread to people from animals and vice-versa. But the risk is low, the CDC says, and it can be even lower if pet owners and every eligible person in the household gets vaccinated. If your or someone in your house does get COVID-19, quarantine yourself from everyone in the house, including your pets. If possible, your pets shouldn’t have contact with unvaccinated people outside your home.
It’s important to remember that while pets can catch and spread COVID-19, you shouldn’t force them to wear a mask, as it may harm your pet. The same with wiping them down with sanitizer or other disinfectants. Ask your veterinarian for safe advice on keeping your pets clean and safe.
If They’re Sick
The CDC says that pets may or may not get sick if they have COVID-19. Serious illness in pets appears to be extremely rare; usually, the CDC says, cases are mild and your pet can be taken care of at home. If you think your pet has COVID-19, call your veterinarian. Remember, most pets get the virus after coming in close contact with someone that has the virus.
If your pet does have COVID-19, the veterinarian may recommend that your pet stay at home instead of the veterinary clinic. Alert your vet if your pet is having trouble breathing or if you think it’s an emergency. While your pet is recovering, the CDC recommends that you avoid taking trips outside the home with your pet, even if it appears to be feeling better. This includes trips to the groomers, including mobile grooming, visits to pet daycare or boarding, and using dog walkers or pet sitters that don’t live in your home.