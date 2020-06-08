Review and Eagle's own Randy Ball featured at Local Artists Gallery

The Rogersville Review and Hancock Co. Eagle’s own Randy Ball has been chosen as the Artist of the Month at Rogersville’s Local Artists Gallery.
Readers may recognize his name from his sports coverage within the Eagle and his feature stories within the Review’s “Discover” series of magazines. He has also freelanced for the Review through the years.
Ball’s photography has been displayed and available for purchase within the gallery for several years, but, as June’s Artist of the Month, Ball’s work will be displayed within the gallery’s front window.
The gallery will also host a meet-and-greet event with Ball on June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Be sure to stop by, meet the artist and view his work.
“It’s really an honor,” Ball said.
Ball is a lifelong Rogersville resident who began doing photography in 1980.
“I have covered a wide spectrum in my time as a photographer, but especially love photographing east Tennessee and the southern Appalachians,” reads the biography Ball wrote for the gallery.
His work has been published in many magazines, including “Country,” “Blue Ridge,” “Tennessee Banker,” “Appalachian Heritage,” “Now & Then,” “Environment” and “Bluegrass Unlimited.” He also has several books of photographs available, including two books of local history for Arcadia Press.
He also wrote two entries about photography for the Encyclopedia of Appalachia for the University of Tennessee Press. His photos have been purchased or used by The University of Tennessee, ETSU, Carson-Newman University, Pace University, Berea College, Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, Hardee’s Corporation, Don Bunch Investments, Edward Jones, Kingsport Press Credit Union and Appalachian Credit Union among others.
Adding to his many talents, Ball began making knives around 15 years ago.
“I especially like using our native wood material for handles, but also use deer and elk antlers,” he said. “I have also enjoyed music all my life and have been blessed to perform with my daughters in The Ball Sisters Band, with the classic rock group Elevation 1255 and currently in the duo String Break.”
The Local Artist’s Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
