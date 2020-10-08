Mount Carmel Aldermen/Mayoral candidates meet and greet planned for Oct. 13, 15

Mount Carmel residents will soon have a chance to hear from each prospective Aldermen and Mayoral candidate who is on the ballot in the Nov. 3 municipal election.
The Mayoral candidate event will take place on Oct. 13, with the Aldermen event on Oct. 15. Both events will begin at 6 p.m.
Neither event will be open to the public, due to concerns over COVID-19 but will be broadcast live through a Kingsport Times News Reporter’s Facebook page entitled “Jeff Bobo, Hawkins County News.” This broadcast will also be shared on the Rogersville Review’s Facebook page.
Five questions
Each candidate in both the Mayoral and Aldermen event will be asked the following five questions:
1. What made you decide to seek this office?
2. What is your educational and employment background, as well as any previous experience in political office, and other qualifications or experience that might serve you well in this office?
3. What are the most important issues facing Mount Carmel, and what would be your top priorities if elected?
4. What would you like to accomplish on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen over the next four years?
5. Are you the best candidate for this office, and if so, why?
Submitted questions
In addition, City Hall employee Emily Wood will serve as the moderator for both events and will be monitoring the Facebook live stream to pick out the best questions submitted in the content section.
Once the initial Q&A is completed, candidates will have the opportunity to answer the chosen submitted questions.
All Facebook submitted questions MUST be general and able to be answered by all candidates. No personal or candidate-specific questions will be accepted. Each candidate has the option to decline to answer any Facebook-submitted questions.
For questions or more information about the two events, contact Emily Wood at Mount Carmel City Hall at (423)-357-7311 during business hours.
Mayoral and Aldermen candidates
Mount Carmel’s five mayoral candidates include current Mayor Jennifer Williams, current Vice Mayor Pat Stilwell, former Mayor Larry Frost, former Municipal Court Clerk Tina Carico and John Keith Gibson, who is the son of County Commissioner and Church Hill Alderman Keith Gibson.
Mount Carmel’s seven alderman candidates to fill three seats include current Alderman Tresa Mawk, former Aldermen Carl Wolfe and Paul Hale, previous alderman candidates Melinda “Mindy” Fleishour and Darby Patrick, and first-time challengers Jim Bare and Gary L. Traylor.
Early voting hours
Early voting in Hawkins County is Oct. 14-29 at the Hawkins County Courthouse in Rogersville and The Church Hill Rescue Squad in Church Hill.
Hours at the Rogersville Courthouse are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Hours at the Church Hill Rescue Squad are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
On the last day of early voting, Oct. 29, the polls at both locations close at 8 p.m.