Super Bowl Champs Sep 23, 2020 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cameron Johnson (32) and Caleb Scott (88) carry the Hawkins County Championship trophy with teammates after Volunteer’s 16-0 victory over Cherokee in the 41st Annual Hawkins County Super Bowl Friday in Church Hill. See sports, p. B1 for the story. Photo by Bobby Vaughn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Appalachian Miles for Smiles Comes to Rogersville NewSong to appear Sunday, Sept. 20 Retired judge, community leader James E. Beckner passes away Volunteer officials celebrate new turf field with ribbon cutting Rogersville’s ZF, former TRW announces closure planned for 2021; 200 jobs lost Latest e-Edition The Rogersville Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.