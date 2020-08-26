Jerry Mullins, age 76, of Sneedville, took his heavenly flight Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born May 24, 1944 in Sneedville, Tn. He was a faithful member of Mt. Hope Baptist Church.
He will be remembered as a strong Christian man, devoted husband, loving dad, grandfather, great-grandfather and a very special brother. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Mullins; his daughter, Stacy Mullins; grandson, Joey Helmick; his parents, Albert & Faye Mullins and his sisters, Alma “Billie” Mullins & Barbara Carter.
Survivors include his daughters Tracy and Scotty Boldon of Sneedville, Casey and Chris Seal of Sneedville, and Rita Williams of Jefferson City; grandchildren Cylee and Calyn Seal, Josh & Jarod Boldon and Rick Helmick; great-granddaughter Whitney Helmick; sisters Kate Jones of Bethel, OH, Peggy Fox of Bethel, OH and Janice & Ralph Gibson of Milford, OH; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles & friends.
Special thank you to all the caregivers, friends and family that were an important part of the last few years of dad’s life. Special thank you to Dr. Short, Amedisys Home Health, All Care and Hancock Manor for the exceptional care they gave our dad.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Mullins Cemetery
Rev. Chris Seal will be officiating. Special music will be provided by Kathy Gibson. Interment will follow in the Mullins Cemetery
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville in charge of arrangements.