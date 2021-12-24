The original Northern Kingdom of Israel was conquered by the Assyrians around 730 B.C., and its ten tribes were carried off into captivity to Babylon located in modern day Iraq.
The Prophet Isaiah had warned the Hebrew people that if they did not repent from their evil ways and turn back to worshipping their God that He would use the Assyrians as “the rod of His anger”. They were literally scattered in the wind and ceased to exist as a people with a national identity.
The Southern Kingdom of Israel, Judaea, was soon thereafter attacked by the Assyrians with limited success, but after failing to capture Jerusalem through God’s intervention, the Assyrians gave up and went home. Judaea had remained loyal to God and had not strayed to false gods and material wealth like their kinsmen to the North.
The Assyrian Empire would within the next 100 years be destroyed as one historian noted because it was weakened by all their conquests as their strongest and bravest soldiers were killed, while the cautious and less competent ones lived.
The army had brought into Assyria as captives and slaves millions of aliens from captured countries, who were a drain on the economy, multiplied very fast, and destroyed all natural unity of character, blood line, and destiny.
While the Southern Kingdom of Judaea would survive other wars and internal struggles for power, by 63 B.C. it was overrun by General Pompey’s Roman Legions and annexed into the Roman Empire.
By 37 B.C. King Herod the Great had assumed power over the lands of the Jews as an ally of the Romans. His cooperation allowed the Romans to give him a free reign subject to their approval, and the Jews the right to practice their established religion. Augustus Caesar came to power in Rome in 27 B.C. and declared himself to be “a living god and savior of the world”.
It was into such a world that the real “Living God and Savior of the People of the World”, Jesus Christ, was born around 4 B.C. in the town of Bethlehem in occupied Judaea.
Ironically, it was through a decree of Emperor Augustus Caesar ordering all citizens of Judaea to pay their taxes to the local Roman Tax Collector that Joseph and Mary traveled to Bethlehem. When they got there all the inns were full and they had to sleep in a stable.
That night Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ in a manger of straw. Local shepherds and three wise men from the East showed up and fell to their knees realizing that this Baby was the Messiah prophesized in the Old Testament.
King Herod soon heard the news that the “King of the Jews” had been born. Not wanting any competition for his job as King, he ordered his henchmen to kill the Baby Jesus. God the Father warned Joseph and Mary of Herod’s plan and they flee with Jesus to Egypt. J
esus returned about one year later after an Angel of God told Joseph that Herod died. Joseph went to Nazareth in Galilee instead of Judaea because he knew Herod’s son had assumed the throne and also wanted Jesus dead. There is a lengthy time period where Biblical and Historical Scholars seemed to lose track of Jesus’ whereabouts and activities.
At the age of thirty, Jesus suddenly reappeared in public and was baptized by John the Baptist, who knew He was the Son of God. He recruited twelve Apostles to help him spread the word to the people, preached sermons to the multitudes, healed the sick, performed numerous miracles, raised the dead, fed huge crowds by pulling bread, fish, water, and wine out of thin air, and was crucified at the insistence of the Pharisees and Sadducees at the age of thirty three.
They were the rich and powerful religious leaders of the Jews who were threatened by Jesus’ message that He was the Son of God and you could only obtain the Kingdom of Heaven and Eternal Salvation through Him. They had him arrested and taken before the Roman Governor, Pontius Pilate, in Jerusalem. They charged him with blasphemy for teaching religious doctrine in contravention of established Jewish laws and religious customs.
To their dismay, Pilate proclaimed that he could find no fault with Jesus. They still insisted that his teachings violated Roman Law, as Augustus Caesar had decreed that he was a living god and Jesus had said he was the Son of God and he was not Augustus’ son. Pilate was not really impressed with this argument but said as was the Jewish custom at that time, that he would free Jesus if the crowd asked him.
The crowd was under the control of the religious leaders who had them shout to Pilate to free Barabbas, a local thief and thug, and crucify Jesus. Pilate told the crowd he was washing his hands of it and stated: “I am innocent of the blood of this just person; see ye to it”. They had Him led away and crucified by the soldiers.
Even the most powerful man in Judaea, the Roman Governor, recognized that Jesus had some type of supernatural powers and was afraid to judge Him. Three days later He was resurrected, appeared to His Apostles and others, before ultimately ascending into Heaven. Want the straight gospel… read Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John in the New Testament.
It should be noted that the Roman Empire was destroyed by barbarians in 476 A.D. for the same reasons the Assyrian Empire was destroyed. The U.S. Empire could be next as we are making the same mistakes as they did.
Fast forward to December 21, 2021. All of America is celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. There’s only one major problem with the celebration…it centers around presents, decorations, and huge meals. People spend thousands of dollars on gifts by maxing out their credit cards or going into debt.
Where is the celebration of “Christ” on Christmas? How many people are going to church or otherwise praying to God and thanking Jesus for the gift of eternal salvation? From what I can see, it’s maybe one in five Americans. The rest are too preoccupied with the Golden Calf.
JAMES C. WEART is a retired criminal defense attorney who now resides in Rogersville, TN. He has also authored a book entitled COMMON SENSE — A REAL PARTY MOVEMENT. You can email him at jamescrimlaw@gmail.com