For several months, the Hawkins County Commission has been discussing a possible resolution requiring county nonprofits that receive a county monetary contribution to release their financial information before they receive funding.
This came after four county non-profits were investigated by the Tennessee State Comptroller in 2020.
Because of this, Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee announced in September of 2020 that he had sent certified letters to all nonprofits that receive funding from the county, asking them to turn over financial records, including bank statements dating back three years.
In December, the Commission’s Budget Committee then voted 6-0 to recommend that the full Commission adopt an official resolution that would require these nonprofits to turn in their bank statements, canceled checks and other pertinent financial records when they make their annual contribution request.
This resolution was set to take effect during the 2021-2022 budget process.
However, Lee’s request for financial information from nonprofits has been met with mixed reactions. Several commissioners have openly questioned whether or not Lee had the authority to withhold funding that has been approved by the Commission.
After a lengthy Commission discussion about the resolution, it was withdrawn and sent back to the Budget Committee to be further addressed.
“Are we overstepping our boundaries?”
The resolution was on the agenda for the Jan. 25 Commission meeting, but it was met with disagreement and concern from several Commissioners.
The resolution specified that the nonprofits must submit their financial information to the Mayor’s office along with their budget request “at the time the budget is being prepared,” and “no contributions will be issued until the requested information has been reviewed.”
“Are we overstepping our boundaries?” Commissioner Charles Housewright asked. “Could we make an amendment to just ask for the money that is appropriated from the county? Their checks and the way they distribute it. Is it opening some kind of legality…when you’re asking for their whole financial reports for the whole year?”
County Attorney Jim Phillips explained that it was up to the Commission to determine the requirements for these contributions.
“As long as it’s pertaining to checking their expenses, it’s up to the commission to determine how far they want to go on that. If this is too far, they can water it down,” he said. “They can do whatever they want.”
Housewright then made a motion to table the current resolution and to change the wording so that it only required nonprofits to submit financial records of how the county’s contribution was spent.
Thus, financial information regarding donations received from sources other than the county would not be required.
This motion was defeated by a vote of 12-8.
“That’s our money”
Commissioner Larry Clonce noted that he has personally made donations to the Clinch Valley Volunteer Fire Department, which was investigated by the Comptroller in 2020.
That investigation, which was completed in September of 2020, noted that CVVFD had over $2,500 in undocumented gas purchases and also identified seven deficiencies in internal control and compliance that allowed undocumented purchases to take place.
“I support this (resolution) 100%, and it could be tougher in my opinion,” Clonce said.
Commissioner Mike Herrell then questioned whether or not the county could require financials from these nonprofits, since they are not county-owned.
“We are overstepping the boundaries of their (the nonprofits’) board,” Herrell said. “Their board makes all their decisions, and I don’t think this is a good thing.”
Curtis Bean, who is the Chief of Lakeview VFD and Vice President of the County Fireman’s Association said both agencies “have no issue with giving a financial report for the county money.”
However, he explained that neither organization he represents feels comfortable giving a financial report for money they earn from other sources.
“We’re not operating on county money only,” Bean said. “If we were, there would be no issue at all. We do roadblocks and fundraisers, and that money has nothing to do with what the Commission gives us…That is our money, and we can do what we want with it.”
He also noted that both organizations have considered creating a separate checking account just for their county contributions, so that they can easily track how that money is spent.
“I can see us nitpicking what you spend”
Commissioner Hannah Winegar (formerly Hannah Speaks), then asked to amend the resolution to require financial statements only for the county’s contribution.
“I can see us nitpicking what you spend, and that’s not our job,” she said. “I just think we are overstepping if we ask for those documents for money we never gave you to begin with.”
“We still need to be a check valve for county money,” Commissioner George Bridwell said.
He also suggested that the Commission form a sub-committee to look over the financial records that are turned in so that the matter doesn’t always have to come before the full commission.
Winegar’s amendment passed by a vote of 18-3, with Housewright, Keith Gibson and Jeff Barrett opposed.
“There is no reason they should not have this money”
Herrell also expressed concern that some nonprofits hadn’t received their county funding allotment yet because of issues regarding turning in the financial documents Lee asked for in September.
“We approved this (budget) back in September, and there’s a TCA code that, whatever we approve, the Mayor is supposed to go ahead and distribute,” Herrell said.
He suggested specifying in the resolution an amount of time that the nonprofits have to wait for their records to be reviewed before their money is distributed.
“This (the suggested resolution) was not even in play when we agreed to give them this money in the budget,” Winegar added. “If [Lee] is withholding their money based on something that we’ve never put into play, he’s way overstepping his bounds, which he does a lot. If this is the first time we’ve ever put something like this into play, then there is no reason (Lakeview VFD) should not have this money that was voted on last August.”
Gibson then noted that this resolution was one of the last that the former budget committee (before committees were restructured by Commission Chairman Rick Brewer) created. He then asked to withdraw the resolution to “let the new budget committee address it.”
“I didn’t realize this caused so much controversy,” Gibson said.
As of February 8, Lee told the Review that he is still waiting on Bulls Gap and Striggersville VFDs to turn in their Fire Certificates. Additionally, Lee explained that Goshen Valley VFD has not turned in a request for money at this time, and neither the Chip Hale Center or the Boys and Girls Club have turned in a request for money or turned in their bank records.
Additionally, Lee noted that he has turned over Hawkins County Emergency Response Team’s (HAZMAT organization) records to the State Comptroller.
As readers may remember, HCERT’s Chief Tony Robinson sent a letter to Commissioners in early December noting that the organization had not turned in their financials and had not received their contribution. Robinson noted in the letter that the organization would be forced to close its doors if they didn’t receive their funding.
They have since turned in their financial information, but Lee told the Review, “We are working with HAMAT, paying their utilities until the Comptroller's office completes their investigation so they can keep the doors open.”
Additionally, Lee noted that the Comptroller is still investigating Hawkins County Emergency Communications (911), Fireman’s Association and Church Hill Rescue Squad. In-depth stories on these investigations will be linked to the online version of this story.
County Mayor responds
In response to several Commissioners questioning whether or not Lee has the authority to ask for financial information from nonprofits or to withhold the county’s contribution to them before this is turned in, Lee sent an email to several commissioners with information from CTAS to back up his assertion that he does have that authority.
CTAS is the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Advisory Service.
One CTAS guideline regarding a County Mayor’s duties as an Accounting Officer states in part, “As accounting officer and general agent of the county, the county mayor has the responsibility to: Audit all claims for money against the county and Audit and settle accounts of the county trustee, and those of any other collector or receiver of county revenue, taxes or incomes, payable into the county treasury, and those of any persons entrusted to receive or expend any money of the county.”
A CTAS guideline regarding the County Mayor’s duties as a Financial Officer states in part, “The county mayor audits all claims for money against the county. In counties not providing otherwise, the county mayor serves as the chief accounting officer for the county and maintains the general fund accounts.”
A CTAS guideline regarding Charitable Contributions given by the county states in part, “A nonprofit organization requesting assistance must submit financial reports to the county clerk and these are available for public inspection. To satisfy this requirement, nonprofits may submit a copy of their annual audit or an annual report detailing all receipts and expenditures in a form prescribed by the comptroller. The county legislative body is mandated to provide guidelines for the expenditure of these funds.”
Tennessee Code Annotated 5-9-109 titled “Charitable and civic organizations” states, “Each county legislative body shall devise guidelines directing for what purposes the appropriated money may be spent. These guidelines shall provide generally that any funds appropriated shall be used to promote the general welfare of the residents of the county. Any funds appropriated under this section shall be used and expended under the direction and control of the county legislative bodies.”
This code also states, “Financial reports shall be available to fiscal officers of the county and shall be subject to audit. Appropriations to nonprofit organizations other than charitable organizations may be made only when notices have been published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county of the intent to make an appropriation to a nonprofit but not charitable organization, specifying the intended amount of the appropriation and the purposes for which the appropriation will be spent.”