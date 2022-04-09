The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will conduct a “Meet the Candidates for Hawkins County Mayor Thursday April 14 in Cherokee High School “Little Theater”.
The eight candidates for Mayor will field questions from the audience and questions developed by the Fireman’s Association.
The public is invited to attend and each attendee will receive a printed program that includes a biography of each candidate, information about your volunteer fire department and the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association.
The event begins with a meet and greet session at 6 p.m. and the forum opens at 6:30 p.m. with each candidate presenting his/her vision for the future. The Cherokee High School Student Government and Junior ROTC organizations will participate in the opening ceremonies.
Early voting for the May 3 county primary begins April 13. There are seven Republican mayoral candidates on the ballot including Mark DeWitte, Keith Gibson, Michael J. Herrell, Kelly Markham, Stacy Vaughan, Kenneth Stapleton and Martha Wallace.
The winner of that race will be opposed by Independent candidate David Bailey in the Aug. 4 general election.
The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association is an all-volunteer organization serving Hawkins County’s eight volunteer fire departments and the HAZMAT Emergency Response Team. Citizens who may be interested in promoting fire safety and public service are invited to join the Association. The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association meets the second Wednesday every other month.
To request a Membership Application and/or additional information about the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association email hcvfa@earthlink.net