Dear Editor,
We would like to say “Thank You” to our community and others that believed that “Our American Legion Post-21 Home” was worth repairing and saving. The financial and labor support was more than we ever expected, but we should have known that our community’s support for our Veterans in our county and the surrounding counties would be there when we needed their help.
When this Post-21 Home was built, it was built with our community’s support and it was dedicated in 1949 to our WWI and WWII Veterans of Hawkins County as a War Memorial to them. This shows the love our community has always had for their Veterans. Since then our newer Veterans from the Korean, Vietnam, Gulf War and the War on terrorism have become a part of Post 21, so it will be up to our younger Veterans to help our older Veterans keep our Post going, that when the next generation of Veterans comes along, they will have a place to call their Post home.
As Post 21 Commander I would like to ask our community to remember that we are not finished with the repairs on our building, so please keep us in mind when we are having fundraisers and programs that honor our Veterans and their family. The upstairs floor was used for some events last year and some this year, the events worked out great. Two other projects up-stairs that we will be raising funds for are the two bathrooms that need to be larger and handicap accessible, and to replace a heat and AC unit upstairs.
Anyone that would like to make a donation to the two projects, we are a non-profit 501 c19, which is a Veterans Organization. Your Donation is Tax – Deductible.
Please send your donation to the address listed below.
Projects already completed:
New Roof, all new windows, walls and ceiling repaired and painted upstairs. Bathrooms repaired and painted downstairs, twelve new tables, a handicap bathroom downstairs, three new doors downstairs, handicap door and ramp.
American Legion Post 21
P.O. Box 4
Rogersville, Tenn. 37857
Thank you,
Dennis Elkins, Commander Post 21