In addition to their homecoming, Bulls Gap School celebrated Eighth Grade Night on the evening of Sept. 30 where eight football players were recognized.
PHOTO GALLERY: Bulls Gap School celebrates eighth grade night
Latest e-Edition
Trending Now
-
Suspect in Hamblen County kidnapping, truck theft fatally shot by Rogersville officer
-
Kidnapping vicim told HCSO she escaped when ex-boyfriend with gun stopped at gas station
-
Murder suspects indicted for body found burned near Mooresburg boat ramp
-
Summer Wells case to be featured Wednesday on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
-
Keplar may be sold, McPheeters Bend converted to Alternative School, Virtual Academy