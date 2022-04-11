A man who showed up “to help” at three recent fires that were intentionally set at The Landings Apartment complex in Church Hill was charged last week with two counts of arson.
Vincent John Thomas Renfro, 19, 230 Silver Lake Road, had arrived at the first two fires “to assist firefighters”, according to a report filed by CHPD Detective Kevin Grigsby.
After the first two fires, which took place on Feb. 16 and March 11, the management at The Landings installed security cameras.
On April 4 shortly before 2 a.m. police and firefighters again responded to The Landings where a brush fire had been set in front of I building.
Off duty Kingsport Police Department Officer Mike Slater who resides in the complex, was arriving home from work when he observed the April 4 fire, Grigsby reported. Slater reportedly told the CHPD that he called 911 and then put out the fire with an extinguisher, preventing it from spreading to the apartment building.
Slater and CHPD Officer Ethan Mays met Renfro at the scene after the fire April 4 had been extinguished. Grigsby stated in his report that Renfro told the officers he was returning home from work and observed a suspicious vehicle parked near his apartment.
Renfro reportedly stated he was “checking out the area” when he came into contact with Slater putting out the fire.
On April 5 Renfro was questioned by the Grigsby and Mays at the CHPD station where he reportedly denied involvement with starting the fires. Grigsby stated in his report that Renfro, who had previously told officers he was a firefighter in Alabama, stated he was trying to help with his firefighting experience.
The video showed Renfro arrive home in his vehicle at 12:09 a.m. and go to I building, Grigsby reported. The video further showed that between 12:44 and 12:56 Renfro’s vehicle made three trips from his apartment through the apartment complex, returning when Slater went to put the fire out.
“Once confronted with his dishonesty the defendant (Renfro) stated that he had been present at the point of origin of both brush fires just before the fires were reported,” Grigsby said. “(Renfro said) that he was smoking and he had discarded his cigarette in the dry grass and leaves, and now he understands that his actions were reckless and resulted in the (two) fires.”
On Feb. 16 at 10:40 p.m. police and firefighters responded to a brush fire in front of H building which was quickly extinguished with only a small amount of grassy field receiving burn damage. Mays met Renfro at the scene who was carrying a fire extinguisher and stated he’d seen the fire from his building.
On March 11 at 1:51 a.m. firefighters and police responded to a building where someone had intentionally set fire to a new set of wooden steps that had been recently constructed. The fire was extinguished by residents of D building before firefighters arrived. Renfro again arrived on scene to help, although during his April 5 interview he told police that he hadn’t set the steps on fire.
It was during the March 11 fire that Renfro reportedly told Mays he’d been a firefighter in Alabama. CHPD Chief Chad Mosley told the Review that Renfro claimed to have worked at two fire departments and an ambulance service. When the CHPD contacted those departments they said they’d never heard of Renfro, Mosely said.
Renfro was arraigned in Sessions Court April 6 on two counts of arson, which is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if convicted.
He was released from the Hawkins County Jail April 6 on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again April 20.