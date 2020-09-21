Ronald D. Bernard, Sr., age 77, of Nashville, died September 7, 2020 at Southern Hills Medical Center after a brief illness. He was raised in Rogersville, TN. A 1960 graduate of Rogersville High School, he later served in the United States Air Force, followed by service as an officer for the California Highway Patrol, and the United States Marshal Services in Nashville before retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Faye Trent Bernard; wife, Susan Lynn Bernard; and son, Rex Derek Bernard.
He is survived by his son, Ronald D. Bernard, Jr.; grandchildren, Ashley Gerding (John) and Charles Bernard; great grandchildren, Gabriel, Emmalyn, Olivia, and Malia; brother, Wayne (Karen) Nashville; several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
Burial will be in the family plot at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, California. Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. is serving the family.
