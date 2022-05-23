The Hawkins County Rescue Squad is asking anyone who plans on swimming or training in the Holston River or Cherokee Lake to give notice so as to avoid misunderstandings like what happened Monday morning.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Monday the Hawkins County Rescue Squad was dispatched to Melinda Ferry Boat Ramp near Rogersville due to a report of an individual in the water approximately 150 yards from shore that appeared to be distress.
HCRS Members responded to the Boat Ramp with Boats 2, 3, and 4.
According to reports, two HCRS Members launched in Boat 2 from the ramp and quickly made contact with the individual a short distance from the ramp.
Upon speaking with the individual, HCRS Members determined the individual was practicing for an upcoming athletic event and was not need of any assistance.
All agencies cleared the ramp at approximately 11:44 a.m. Other agencies involved in the incident included: Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Hawkins County E-911, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, and Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad encourages all individuals that may do similar type training in the water within our coverage area, to please try to notify our agency in advance of your plans.
HCRS can be contacted by one of the following methods: