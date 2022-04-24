Howdy, how are you? I hope this liltingly beautiful southern spring is leaving you feeling blessed. There’s absolutely nothing like a southern spring. I know I never want to leave here.
You can almost tell it’s spring by the sunsets. Baby blue and hot pink mixed in together. And when that sunset comes with fresh air that is not too hot or too cold it’s divine.
Yards and fields turn a bright green bringing with them the promise of new life. Green grass and weeds start to sprout around the red dirt roads. The redbuds bloom and bring their purple that contrast with the still cooler sky. The dogwoods come to life like an artist’s design. The flowers float on their delicate branch’s. Daffodils look at the sky and wave in the breeze bringing their bright yellow joy.
And front porch sittin’ starts. A southerner is always happiest on the front porch. Especially on a swing. My front porch swing is white with cushions. I love to swing on it in the early morning, in the hot afternoon, in the evening, and after dark. Ah, swinging in a front porch swing listening to the crickets. It’s like a country song by Ashton Shepard called “Sounds So Good.”
Well, y’all, go get you some spring, refresh your souls.