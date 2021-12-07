Early on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, the peaceful Sunday morning in Hawaii was shattered by a Japanese attack on U.S. forces on the island.
More than 350 Japanese planes strafed American forces in the surprise attack, which killed 2,404 Americans, both civilian and military. Here’s a timeline of events that fateful morning.
6:10 a.m.: The minesweeper USS Condor sights a periscope off the shore of Oahu. The Condor signaled the USS Ward, a destroyer, who proceeded to the area to hunt for the submarine. Around the same time, the first wave of planes took off from the Japanese aircraft carriers about 200 miles north of the island. The Japanese fleet had 67 ships total.
6:45 a.m.: The Ward, responding to the Condor’s sighting of a periscope, sighted the periscope itself in the wake of the cargo ship Antares. The Ward attacked and sank a Japanese midget submarine. The Ward radioed into Navy headquarters, but its message was fatefully delayed by the decoding process.
7:02 a.m.: A radar station on Oahu spots unidentified aircraft heading toward Hawaii. An Army lieutenant disregards the radar report, thinking it’s a flight of a B-17 bombers coming from California.
7:40 a.m.: The first Japanese aircraft reach Oahu.
7:55 a.m.: The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor begins. The attack included 40 torpedo planes, 103 level bombers, 131 dive bombers and 79 fighters launched from four heavy carriers. The Japanese force also included two heavy cruisers, 35 submarines, two light cruisers, nine oilers, two battleships and 11 destroyers.
8:10 a.m.: The USS Arizona explodes. The Arizona was a Pennsylvania-class battleship built in 1913. More than 1,100 officers and crewman were lost. The wreck is still at the bottom of Pearl Harbor, beneath the USS Arizona Memorial.
8:17 a.m.: The USS Helm sinks a Japanese submarine at the entrance to Pearl Harbor. The Helm was the only ship underway when the attack began. One of the Japanese sailors survived the Helm’s attack and became the first U.S. prisoner of war in World War II.
8:54 a.m.: The second wave of the attack begins. This wave contained 78 dive bombers, 35 fighters and 54 high altitude bombers.
9:30 a.m.: The USS Shaw explodes in dry dock. The Shaw was a Mahan-class destroyer in dry dock for repairs at the time of the attack. Two Japanese bombs went through the forward machine gun platform and one more through the port wing of the bridge. The forward magazine exploded, but the Shaw eventually returned to service, even coming back to Pearl Harbor.
10 a.m.: The Japanese planes return to their carriers.