The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is still considering ways to spend the roughly $152,000 the town received from the Endopharmaceutical opioid lawsuit last month.
So far, the board has considered purchasing a new command vehicle for the municipal fire department and police body cameras, as well as making donations to both Judge Todd Ross’s Drug Court program and the Church Hill Medical Mission. The town will also use a portion of this money to increase its budget for legal services to pay for the investigations into eight ethics complaints.
However, the budget amendment was tabled to be further discussed and voted on in the January meeting. At that meeting, the board will hear from Ross, have more information on CHMM and will hear from Police Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. regarding his recommendations for body cameras.
Donation to recovery court, medical mission
Ross was set to address the board at their December meeting, but he rescheduled his appearance until January due to illness.
Alderman John Gibson, who suggested donating around $15,000 to the organization, told the board in December “I feel like that’s what the money was designated for–the opioid epidemic.”
He added, “This is not a whole lot towards the epidemic, but it just shows that this municipality and part of the county does support the work [Ross] is trying to do with Recovery Court. It sends a strong message of solidarity and support to them.”
Mayor Pat Stilwell also suggested donating a portion of the funds to the Church Hill Medical Mission (CHMM), formerly known as the Church Hill Free Clinic. CHMM provides medical care for free or significantly reduced prices.
“There are a lot of people in our area that do not have doctor’s care,” Stilwell said. “I would like to see some of this money distributed to them too.”
Dipping into town’s general fund
These donations are part of a budget amendment that would allocate all of the settlement money for various projects. As it currently stands, the amendment allocated $15,000 to the Recovery Court, roughly $115,000 for the fire department command vehicle (including a battery-operated combo tool and rescue jacks), $10,000 for police body cameras, and $35,000 for legal expenses. This comes to a total of $175,000.
The budget amendment also added $14,500 to the general fund from the First Tennessee Development District’s THDA (Tennessee Housing Development Agency) grant program to remodel two to three homes in the community. This money will then come back out of the town’s coffers to remodel the homes.
So, with the $152,000 opioid settlement and this $14,500 grant, the town was able to add $166,500 to their general fund. However, with $175,000 worth of suggested expenses, the town will still need to take $8,500 from the general fund to cover everything.
So, if the board chooses to add the additional donation to CHMM that Stilwell suggested, they will have to take more from the general fund.
Both City Manager Mike Housewright and City Attorney John Pevy noted that, per state law, CHMM would first need to submit a formal request, an audit and some financial information to the town before the nonprofit can receive the donation.
Ethics investigations exceed budget for legal expenses
As Housewright previously explained at the board’s December workshop, the $35,000 is being added to the town’s budget for legal services to cover the investigations into eight ethics complaints received from local business owner Jim Griffith, former Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton and citizens Brenda Parker and Janice Dean.
The town originally included $55,000 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for legal services, but this budget amendment would increase that amount by $35,000 for a total of $90,000.
Housewright noted that he is “hopeful” this will cover the investigations, but the total cost of these investigations is still being determined.