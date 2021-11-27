During Heritage Days in downtown Rogersville I took lots of pictures of Luella’s Gift Market and posted them on My Rogersville.
The place was hopping with shoppers looking at all the quality merchandise. Recently I went back and got to know a couple of the lovely ladies at Luella’s, including Sandy Haun Larkin and Caitlin Winburn. Abigail Daniels I had met previously.
Brought a couple of friends Jimmie Moody Salyer and Valerie Mallett Goins along this time. We had a blast posing for pictures and enjoying the Christmas atmosphere.
This is the store for the person who has everything. So many excellent gift ideas. They offer a wide variety of brands including Pandora. Brighton, Hobo purses, Nora Fleming, Life is Good, Ronaldo, Bogg Bags, Brumate, Lily Pulitzer, Kate Spade, and Stationary. There are candles, home decor local merchandise, gourmet foods, and specialties, baby items and seasonal items.
Luella’s Gift Market at 117 E. Main Street in Rogersville opened Feb. 7, 2003 in the UGO Shopping Center, and moved downtown in August of 2014. They are open Monday-Friday 11-4 Sat 11-3.
It’s such a fun place to roam around and discover all the treasures. I found an undercover unicorn bracelet and embossed napkins for my mom to use during Thanksgiving. Jimmie and I went upstairs and tried on Thelma and Louise caps and found lots of interesting objects as well as wearable merchandise.
Jimmie said,”Luella’s has the most unique ideas for unusual gifts that are usable like the hats we tried on for you and bestie. Also the best collection of sweet bracelets with meanings attached. Going back for one of their Christmas wreaths. Love the Pandora/Brighton jewelry with all the wonderful choices.”
Valerie had us all trying on a buttery soft jacket from Good Hart by Matilda Jane. Caitlin was a perfect model as well as Jimmie. Valerie said,”Gosh you know I absolutely love Luella’s. It’s my go to for any gifts or for lots of decorations around my house. Also I have considered them friends for a long time. Love all the brands they carry and they gift wrap! Can’t beat Luella’s.”
Everything was tastefully decorated throughout the shop and Caitlin was busily adding more plus the gift bags are very special. Sandy and Caitlin were a pleasure to meet. The shop is definitely a reflection of the women who run it. While it was raining outside we were all quite cozy in this wonderful world of sparkly. shiny, pretty things.
Any time you need a special gift come on in and look around to see what catches your eye. You certainly won’t be disappointed with endless options to choose from. I loved the layout of the place with 3 floors. The staircase is beautiful and perfect for a photo op. There’s a special feel of Southern charm mixed with big city flair in this slice of shopping Heaven. It will knock your socks off.
It’s tempting to stay in the jewelry section but there’s so much more waiting to be explored. This is an absolute must if you are in town. There’s a back entrance also with parking available.
I went back the next day to say hello and got swept in by Sandy who had a lot to say,”I do want to thank my customers for continued support. I have had a lot going on personally. I apologize that i have not been in the store to say hello. But I do love Rogersville and the people in it. I’m looking forward to 2022. Looks like downtown is going to grow and be booming.”
You can reach them at 423-272-7656 and check them out online as well.