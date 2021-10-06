A resolution that would have changed the name of AFG Road to Cardinal Way Road was pulled last week to give Hawkins sCounty 911 director Lynn Campbell time to make necessary changes to his system.
In June AGC Inc. announced the $450 million sale of its North American glass manufacturing operations to the Minnesota-based Cardinal Glass. Locally the former AGC plant in Church Hill on AFG Road was included in that deal, as well as an AGC plant in Abingdon, Va.
Cardinal Glass subsequently requested the road name change, but Campbell told the County Commission at its Sept. 27 meeting that request doesn’t meet NENA (National Emergency Number Association) standards.
“If we do this tonight there’s 2-3 days worth of work that we have to do on the backside that we have to do on the 911 system when an address changes,” Campbell said. “If this resolution went through tonight it would be a very good possibility that if someone tried to call 911 from that area that call may miss-route before we get those changes made. I don’t specifically oppose this resolution. I just ask that it be tables to give us time to work with the commission and the road committee to properly address it the correct way.”
Hawkins County Highway Department Forman Chad Collins told the commission he and road superintendent Lowell Bean had been in contact with representative of Cardinal Glass who indicated that road name change was requested because AFG was their competitor.
“I’m sure Lowell wouldn’t care to take time to get all the 911 stuff then care of,” Collins added. “Get the 911 stuff then care of first and we can slap the sign up whenever y’all pass the resolution.”
Collins said that aside form the Cardinal Glass plant there are one or two houses and a trucking company that will have to change their address.
Commissioner Dawson Fields who sponsored the resolution agreed to pull it and refer the matter back to the Road Committee so the 911 changes can be made.