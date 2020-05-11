ROGERSVILLE — Patricia Ann Young, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church.
Patricia was manager of Rogersville’s All Sports Store.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence William Young; son, Richard Matthew Young; grandson, Ryan Young; parents, William Thomas and Elizabeth French Dotson; and sister, Brenda Burgess.
Survivors include her son, William Mark Young, of Rogersville; grandchildren, Corey Young and wife, Amanda, of Bulls Gap, Joshua Young and fiance’, Mindy, of Bean Station, Julie Sweet and husband, Eric, of Church Hill, and Tosha Young; great grandchildren, Aiden Young, Annalisa Young; expectant great-grandson, Wyatt Young; sister, Emily Bonnell, and brother, Phillip Dotson and wife, Linda, all of Mishawaka, IN; former daughter-in-law, Lisa Young; brother-in-law, Bob Burgess, of Plymouth, IN; several nieces, nephews; and a host of friends..
Visitation hours will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Andy Willis and Rev. Trey Meek officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 14, at McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Young family.
