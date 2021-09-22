The Hawkins County Industrial Board may begin prosecuting unauthorized visitors to the old Phipps Bend nuclear reactor structure in hopes of curbing trespassing before someone gets hurt.
Trespassing at the reactor site has been a problem at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park since construction of a Tennessee Valley Authority nuclear plant was canceled there 40 years ago.
IDB chairman Larry Elkins told the board at last week’s meeting that videos surveillance at the site is capturing images of trespassers on almost a daily basis.
“We’re still having a lot of visitors, and we’ve not arrested anybody, but we’ve got a lot of pictures,” Elkins said. “I don’t know what they’re doing in there but we’ve got all kinds of folks who are visiting on a regular basis. We would hope that we can put a halt to this, but I don’t really know how.”
Elkins noted that he has consulted the TVA about the problem, and TVA agrees that it’s a serious problem.
Elkins added, “If somebody falls down a hole in there and they’re never found again, they’re going to sue us. But they’re going to turn around and sue TVA and whoever’s got the deepest pockets. We’ve got the trail cameras, and just like we’re videoing people coming and going justice clockwork.”
The facility is surrounded by security fence topped with barbed wire. In 2017 the IDB sealed up a main entrance to the reactor structure with a large metal bay door.
Vandals cut a hole in the security fence and tore the bay door “plumb off the hinges,” Elkins said.
That bay, which is the main entrance for trespassers, can’t be blocked permanently. If somebody got in and was injured or lost, that’s the only entrance large enough to allow rescue equipment into the structure.
In 1979 TVA began construction of a nuclear plant at Phipps Bend, and completed the concrete reactor shell structor and the steel frame of the cooling tower before the project was canceled in 1981.
The reactor structure has numerous pits and holes where pipes and conduit would have been located if construction was completed.
There are also deep large drop-offs where the reactor equipment would have been installed. Certain areas of the reactor are pitch black, even in the middle of the day, and the structure has become the home of thousands of endangered bats.
Elkins said the Sheriff’s Office recommended installing new security fence, keeping the area around the reactor structure mowed, and installing a more sturdy bay door to block the main entrance.
Elkins said that solution would cost thousands of dollars.
“We’re going to have to figure out a source for that money or just start arresting people,” Elkins told the IDB. “I think it would be cheaper to arrest them than it would to try to keep people from coming in. Just to let you know, we’ve still got hundreds, if not thousands of photographs of people coming and going.”
Elkins added, “Some of them figured out that they’re being videoed, so they come in with a hood over their face.”
Although the IDB took no official action, there was a consensus among members that prosecuting trespassers may be the only viable solution.