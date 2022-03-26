Walters State noncredit classes offered in April include ServSafe, auctioneering; parenting and divorce; OSHA Standard and 30-Hour Safety Training and Microsoft Excel Level 2.
To register or for information on any of these classes, contact Kellie Hendrix 423-798-7988 or Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu
Online Courses
These classes are taught over the Zoom Videoconferencing Platform.
Auctioneering: 16-Hour Gallery License, April 5-14, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. $434.
This course covers auctioneering in an easy-to-understand process that meets the State of Tennessee educational licensing requirements. Upon completion of this course and passing the gallery exam, students may then submit an application for gallery license with payment. This course is designed for individuals wanting to become a professional auctioneer or operate an auction.
Auctioneering: 50-Hour Apprenticeship, April 5- May 17, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-10 p.m., $634.
This course covers auctioneering in an easy-to-understand format that meets the State of Tennessee educational licensing requirements. This course is designed to students wanting to become a licensed auctioneer. Upon completion of this course and passing the apprenticeship license, students may submit an application with payment for the apprentice license.
Parenting and Divorce: Online, April 5 or 19, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $60.
This course meets state requirements for the parenting class required by all divorcing parents. The class shows parents how to continue co-parenting children even though no longer a couple. Improve your family’s communication skills and make this transition less traumatic for all family members, especially children. Class participation is required to receive the certificate of completion.
Morristown Campus
Microsoft Excel Level 2: April 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
This course builds on the skills and concepts taught in Level 1. Learn how to use multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently. Begin using more advanced formatting options including workbooks, functions, formulas, data ranges and data analysis. This course may also be taken on Zoom.
Sevier County
ServSafe Course: April 6, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Northview Academy, Kodak, $109
This course is based on the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s guidelines for training in food safety requirements. The Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point System is covered. Students will learn federal and state laws governing food service. The class provides a solid foundation in the basic principles of sanitation and safety and how to apply those in food service operations. This one-day class also trains supervisors on best practices in training employees in food service sanitation and safety. The cost includes the exam.
Niswonger Campus, Greeneville
OSHA #511 Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry:April 4-7, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., $800
OSHA #511 covers policies, procedures, and standards, as well as general industry safety and health principles. A copy of the 29 CFR 1910 General Industry Standards is included with the registration fee. Participants must successfully pass a written exam at the end of the course.
This course meets one of two prerequisites for those desiring to complete the OSHA #501 Trainer Course. This course is not part of the OSHA 30-hour course.
OSHA 30-Hour Safety Training – General Industry: April 18-21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., $449.
This class is recommended for front-line supervisors, safety committee members and safety professionals. This training ensures that workers are knowledgeable about workplace hazards and worker rights. This training reduces downtime and could reduce workplace injuries.
Walters State Workforce Training Building, Greeneville
Welding Level 1 – Stick Welding: April 26-May 24 (Tuesdays), 4-8 p.m., $279
This course introduces shop practices, equipment, materials and skills related to the shielded Metal Arc Welding process, also known as Stick Welding. This is widely used in construction, maintenance and repair industries. Skills developed can be applied to other welding processes. This class relies on hands-on, self-paced exercises. Students may develop basic entry skills or improve existing skills.