A Hawkins County man reportedly told police he set his mother’s house on fire last week to keep the Anti-Christ from coming out, and because he “felt like he needed to stop the evil that was coming”.
Johnny Benjamin Peters 57, 106 S. Holston Drive, Church Hill, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of arson stemming from a fire that took place at that address on March 8.
The residence is located in the unincorporated are of Hawkins County north of Kingsport.
On March 8 around 3:24 a.m. the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Carters Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at that address.
HCSO Detective Lt. Cliff Evans stated in his report that Peters initially stated he’d been burning trash on the carport, left, and when he returned the house was on fire.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arson investigator determined that there were two probable ignition points — in the carport and in the living room.
Based on this finding Peters was later interviewed again about the fire.
“Peters stated that he ‘felt like he needed to stop the evil that was coming’,” Evans stated in his report. “Peters also stated that he took a can of ether and a cigarette lighter, and was spraying fire at a pile of ‘stuff’ near the couch in the living room to keep the anti-christ from coming out. The fire then got out of control.”
Evans reported that the residence, which belongs to Peters’ mother Janice Peters, sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
Upon being arraigned Monday Peters was ordered held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 23. arson is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if convicted.