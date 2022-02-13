Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area will hold its first annual Goodwill Day, a one-day community service opportunity for high school and college students on Saturday, April 2 at the donation & processing center in Kingsport.
Registration is required and volunteers will meet at 2745 East Stone Drive (formerly Traders Village). The deadline to register is Tuesday, March 1st, by calling 423-426-3922 or emailing volunteerservices@goodwilltnva.org.
Goodwill Day is designed for high school and college students 16 an older to earn up to eight hours of community service in one day.
Participants will learn the various functions of a dynamic social enterprise dedicated to providing employment servies to those in need. This includes hands-on experience in donation processing.
“Goodwill Day will provide the volunteers not only the opportunity to meet community service obligations for scholarships and course work but also will offer an introduction to a social enterprise that supports community infrastructure through employment equity and sustainability,” said Greg Walters, Volunteer Services Coordinator of Goodwill Industries of Tenneva. “As an added bonus, Goodwill staff will be available to discuss career opportunities in the non-profit sector with the students.”
Goodwill Day is a component of the Service-Learning Partnerships program. Service-learning opportunities are listed at www.goodwilltnva.org/service-learning-partnerships. For more information on Volunteer Services at Goodwill, please visit www.goodwilltnva.org/volunteer-services.
For more information, please call the Goodwill Marketing Department at (423) 245-0600.
Goodwill Industries of Tenneva operates 10 retail locations throughout a 17-county service area, from Southwest Virginia to East Tennessee. Goodwill is a social enterprise non-profit organization, whose mission is to provide access to employment services for people with barriers to employment.
In 2021, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva provided service through employment training, job readiness and vocational assessments to over 700 individuals. For more information, please call 423.245.0600 or visit www.goodwilltnva.org.