Rogersville native Kurtis Winstead is one of three
people appointed recently by Gov. Bill Lee to sit on the Tennessee Arts Commission’s board of directors.
Winstead joins new appointees Jenny Boyd of Knoxville and Cindy Ogle of Gatlinburg on the 15 member volunteer board. Appointees serve five year terms.
Winstead was born and raised in Rogersville and graduated from Rogersville High School in 1978. He initially attended Appalachian State on a football scholarship but later transferred to Center College in Danville, Ky.
He earned his law degree from the University of Richmond and has been practicing law for more than three decades. He is a founding partner in Rudy Winstead Turner, PLLC, located in Nashville.
Winstead also retired as a Brigadier General from the Tennessee National Guard in 2021 after 30 years of service, including positions as Director of the Joint Staff, State’s Senior Staff Judge Advocate, and Brigade Command Judge Advocate during Operation Iraqi Freedom III.
His military career began in late 1990 during soldier preparations in support of “Desert Storm” starting in January 1991 after receiving a direct commission as a 1st Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corps (JAG) assigned to the 194th Engineer Brigade, Tennessee Army National Guard.
Military career
As the Brigade Command Judge Advocate during Operation Iraqi Freedom III Kurt was instrumental in forming a consolidated legal office that provided service to over five thousand Soldiers and Airmen spanning an area covering one-half of Iraq, receiving the Meritorious Service Medal for these efforts.
Subsequently, he served as Tennessee’s Senior Staff Judge Advocate at Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville (2009-2017). Kurt earned a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2010 and, in 2012, received the Citizen of the Year Award from The Not Alone America’s Future Series Nashville for his service in the Tennessee National Guard.
Kurt has served as Chairman of the Board for both Battle Ground Academy Board of Trustees (Franklin, Tennessee) and Leadership Middle Tennessee Board of Directors. Kurt currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Columbia State Community College Foundation, Franklin Tomorrow, Andrew Jackson Hermitage Foundation, and Campbell Strong Defense Alliance.
He is a member of the Industrial Development Board of Williamson County, Rotary Club of Franklin Noon, Williamson, Inc., Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, VFW Post 9543, National Rifle Association, and National Guard Associations of Tennessee and United States. Kurt is a graduate of Leadership Tennessee, Leadership Middle Tennessee, Leadership Franklin, Complete Tennessee Leadership Institute, and received the Centre College Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2021.
Winstead and his wife, Beth, have lived in Franklin for nearly 30 years and have two daughters, Bridget and Mary Hannah.
The other new appointees
Cindy Cameron Ogle is currently the City Manager of Gatlinburg, which is a position she has held since 1989 and is the longest tenured City Manager in the 76-year history of the City.
She previously served on the Tennessee Arts Commission Board from 2015 through 2020.
In her role as City Manager, she oversees the daily operations of the City and ensures that policies and programs approved by the Gatlinburg City Commission are implemented efficiently and effectively. Ogle is also responsible for managing the over 350 employees of the City and a budget that has more than tripled since 1988.
Jenny Boyd is the founder of Boyd’s Jig and Reel, a Scottish pub in Knoxville’s Old City dedicated to preserving and sharing the music of East Tennessee.
She currently helps lead the Boyd Foundation, which contributes millions of dollars to the local community, is a member of the University of Tennessee Alliance of Women Philanthropists, and is active in numerous community boards.
Her background in the arts includes being a fiddle and mandolin musician in the Good Thymes Ceilidh Band, a previous member of the Knoxville Ballet Company, theatrical productions in high school, college, and a dinner theatre production.