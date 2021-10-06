This weekend is Heritage Days and I know there are a lot of newcomers moving to our community who will get to celebrate your first Heritage Days with us. We want to welcome you.
We want to meet you and see what gifts and talents God is bringing here through you.
I work with Of One Accord Ministry that many of you might know as The Shepherd’s Center in the old downtown and if you have any interest in getting plugged into a worthy place to volunteer, we would love to see you. There is a volunteer opportunity perfect for you.
We realize many of you that are new have moved due to the threats of losing freedoms in the state you moved from and were willing, on a promise, to move to East Tennessee hoping to find a region of like-minded patriots. They are not only here but this group of like-minded folks who love our freedoms and constitution are joining together and want to meet you. Jake Jacobs and Woody Boyd host a 2nd Tuesday “meet and greet” meetings at 7pm at Amis Mills Eatery.
Then on the 2nd Thursday at 7pm, Jack Parker gathers what he calls “grassroots patriots”. They meet at the city park, but October might be the last time outside this year. Those interested in where the winter meeting place will be can contact us at The Shepherd’s Center, 921-8044.
But then I wanted to have a heart to heart with our newcomers. One of the reasons you moved here was the freedoms we still enjoy, but also the friendliness of its people. Of One Accord is going to put together a newcomers packet, one item of which will be an Appalachia Vocabulary dictionary. Folks in East Tennessee have always gone by the “Good Book” some of you might call The Bible.
The Good Book says in Proverbs 18:24, A man that has friends, must show himself to be friendly. Here in East Tennessee, when we pass someone on the street or in a store, we look them in the eye and speak. You might say, but I don’t know them. Yes but here it’s a cultural courtesy. You liked us and moved here because we are friendly. We just ask that you join us.
And while we are on the subject, “shucks” (that’s another word in our Appalachian vocabulary) when driving down your road going home or in your subdivision, wave at people as you pass them in a car. Why you ask? They are your neighbors and it’s just another thing we do.
So when you visit Heritage Days, start practicing friendliness so you can become a reason others will want to move here like you did. In the city, we realize you don’t know your neighbors, but here we’re expected to introduce ourselves to those around us.
We’ll save loaning tools and helping neighbors with chores and projects until another time, but we know you “shore” don’t want to move here and stick out like a “sore thumb”.