I had the privilege of watching our very own, Hannah Miller, an 8th grader, as she represented RCS in the East Tennessee Spelling Bee at the University of Tennessee on Saturday, March 26.
Hannah was 1 of 50 qualifying students in our area to participate in this particular event.
To participate in this event, students had to win the spelling bee in their school district and then complete an online test.
Hannah placed 4th in the competition of 50 East Tennessee students. This was a nerve-wracking, 3-hour event. Please congratulate her when you see her. This was no easy feat.
RCS champion
A total of 10 Rogersville City School students competed in the Jan. 28 RCS Spelling Bee, which featured two winners from each grade 4th through 8th.
The competition went 10 rounds and came down to a head-to-head matchup between Hannah and 5th-grader Zander Harris.
When Zander failed to correctly spell “referral” in the 10th round, Hannah spelled referral correctly and then sealed her victory by correctly spelling “aerials”.