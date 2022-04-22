April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and in recognition CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for Children has placed 91 pinwheels and a sign on Highway 11-W in Rogersville
The pinwheels, which are located near the Clayton Homes dealership, represent the 97 Hawkins County children who were served in by CASA in 2021.
Each year more than 600,000 children in the United States experience abuse or neglect, ushering many of them into the dependency court and foster care systems.
A child in foster care, on average, will move into multiple homes and attend multiple schools. All this chaos and inconsistency has long-term effects on children.
CASA for Kids, Inc. advocates for these children in need. Although CASA was able to serve 97 children in 2021, more volunteers are needed to advocate for the many children coming into care.
For information on how you can change a child’s story call Suzanne at (423) 293-0328 or visit Casa4KidsInc.Org