We often sing the song Count Your Many Blessings. Have you ever thought about counting your blessings when things are down? It seems to me that counting your blessings at a time like that would be a booster.
But I guess that is something an optimist would do.
Optimism is the ability to and willingness to see the positive side of things in this life. David was being optimistic when he said; Psalm 23:1-6 (KJV) “The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. 3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. 5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.”
In the 1940’s I was blessed to be living with my grandparents during World War II. Five of us in a little four room house, no electricity, no running water, no indoor plumbing, living off the land, three sons in the war fighting overseas, yet when mam ma got up each morning, she came through the house skipping and singing. Her optimism of life taught me a lesson that I’ve never forgot—stay positive regardless!
That’s exactly what optimist do; they stay positive when facing difficulty. They see a measure of hope in their challenges. They view setbacks as learning opportunities to greater things. They see more opportunities, open doors placed before them, than do pessimists. Paul said it this way; Galatians 6:10 (KJV) “As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.”
But, in this life there is true and false optimism, so exercise enough caution in life that you don’t set yourself up for real setbacks. On the contrary, rather have a hopeful but realistic approach to life.
So, with all this in mind let’s ask ourselves the question, was Jesus an optimist or a pessimist? What can I learn, as a Christian, from His life? How can I walk in His footsteps?
In all His trials, temptations, rejections, hardships, etc. Jesus never lost sight of the Father’s grace; Luke 6:35 (KJV) “But love ye your enemies, and do good, and lend, hoping for nothing again; and your reward shall be great, and ye shall be the children of the Highest: for he is kind unto the unthankful and to the evil.” Matthew 5:45 (KJV) “That ye may be the children of your Father which is in heaven: for he maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust.”
Yes, Jesus maintained and taught us, His faith In God the Father, as well as His faith in others; Matthew 10:5-10 (KJV) “These twelve Jesus sent forth, and commanded them, saying, Go not into the way of the Gentiles, and into any city of the Samaritans enter ye not: 6 But go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel. 7 And as ye go, preach, saying, The kingdom of heaven is at hand. 8 Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give. 9 Provide neither gold, nor silver, nor brass in your purses, 10 Nor scrip for your journey, neither two coats, neither shoes, nor yet staves: for the workman is worthy of his meat.”
Jesus believed and taught us to ask of the Father with the fullest confidence; Matthew 7:7-8 (KJV) “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: 8 For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”
Jesus also believed and taught us to; “move beyond” the normal worries of life, in our faith and trust in God; Luke 12:22-30 (KJV) “And he said unto his disciples, Therefore I say unto you, Take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat; neither for the body, what ye shall put on. 23 The life is more than meat, and the body is more than raiment. 24 Consider the ravens: for they neither sow nor reap; which neither have storehouse nor barn; and God feedeth them: how much more are ye better than the fowls? 25 And which of you with taking thought can add to his stature one cubit? 26 If ye then be not able to do that thing which is least, why take ye thought for the rest? 27 Consider the lilies how they grow: they toil not, they spin not; and yet I say unto you, that Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. 28 If then God so clothe the grass, which is to day in the field, and to morrow is cast into the oven; how much more will he clothe you, O ye of little faith? 29 And seek not ye what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink, neither be ye of doubtful mind. 30 For all these things do the nations of the world seek after: and your Father knoweth that ye have need of these things.”
And, last but certainly not least, Jesus believed and taught us to share abundantly, our many blessings with others; Mark 12:41-44 (KJV) “And Jesus sat over against the treasury, and beheld how the people cast money into the treasury: and many that were rich cast in much. 42 And there came a certain poor widow, and she threw in two mites, which make a farthing. 43 And he called unto him his disciples, and saith unto them, Verily I say unto you, That this poor widow hath cast more in, than all they which have cast into the treasury: 44 For all they did cast in of their abundance; but she of her want did cast in all that she had, even all her living.” John 10:10 (KJV) “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”