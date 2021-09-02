Music Monday in the Park and the Rogersville Heritage Association will present four musical acts at Crockett Springs Park on Monday, Sept. 6 beginning beginning at 3 p.m.
The featured act is Jefferson City band “Steam Engine” which plays a mixture of outlaw and classic country, with some southern rock thrown in.
Steam Engine will take the stage around 5 p.m.
Also on the program is Denny Hawk, a singer/guitarist who plays a variety of music styles. He was on the program last Labor Day.
Cris Griffin returns to the Music Monday series. She is known for playing with the Ball Sisters Band, as well as playing a number of solo shows over last few years.
Host band String Break will open the show with some classic rock and originals.
The concerts are free and attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs, and add live music to their Labor Day holiday plans.