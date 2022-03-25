Hawkins County Commission chairman Rick Brewer announced Monday that the Budget Committee is ready to begin prioritizing how it will spend approximately $11.6 million in federal COVID stimulus funding.
Brewer, who also chairs the commission’s Budget Committee said the April 18 Budget Committee meeting will begin an hour earlier so that the Ad Hoc Committee can present the commission with its funding recommendations.
In the meantime, the Ad Hoc Committee, which has been compiling funding requests for the past year, is now disbanded.
Any future funding requests for COVID stimulus funds should go directly to the Budget Committee.
On Monday the county commission will consider a resolution accepting $10 million in federal COVID stimulus (a/k/a/ American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA) with limited restrictions.
The other $1.6 million will have restrictions, although county officials have stated there are multiple needs and uses for that money that fall within those guidelines.
For the past year the Ad Hoc Committee has been hearing requests for that ARPA funding, and has compiled a list of recommendations.
“They’ve done a lot of good work, and I think it’s time that we as a Budget Committee, and Ad Hoc Committee, and any other county commissioner — let’s look at all these requests,” Brewer told the Budget Committee Monday. “That doesn’t mean we can’t take more (funding requests) if there’s some other out there that need to be looked at. It’s time now we need to start making some decisions about what we’re going to do.”
Brewer added, “The Ad Hoc Committee has worked diligently for a year. They were appointed last March, and they’ve collected a lot of good information. It’s time that we take the information that they’ve collected, and let’s look at those and get those prioritized.”
The Budget Committee generally meets on the third Monday or the month at 3 p.m.
Brewer said the April 18 Budget Committee will be scheduled for 2 p.m., with the first part of the meeting set aside to look at all ARPA funding applications.
“It’s going to be up to the county commission how we spend this money,” Brewer said. “It’s not going to be a committee that decides, and that’s why I think it’s important that we as a Budget Committee, and all other commissioners, need to sit down and look at all these projects and and let’s get educated about all these requests that have been made.”
Brewer said that he has officially “released the Ad Hoc Committee”, but he would still like its members, especially those who are members of the County Commission, to attend the April 18 Budget Committee meeting.
“They’re the ones who know what’s going on,” Brewer said. “We have not been told.”