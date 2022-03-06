Fannie Hamblen was born a slave in 1850 on the Hezekial Hamblen Plantation in West Hawkins County.
At the age of seven she ran away from home in search of freedom even though she didn’t know exactly what that was.
Fan only knew she wanted to learn to read and write like the little white Hamblen girls. It was against the law in the South to teach a slave these things, so Fan headed north.
Unfortunately, she was caught before she got to the county line and brought back home. Fan made three more attempts over the next four years and was returned each time. Although one time she did make it to northern Kentucky. Mr. Hamblen would never let the overseer beat her, but she was always scolded. He finally asked why she wanted to run away, because he felt he had always been good to her.
“I just want to learn my books like other chillun.” After that Mrs. Hamblen secretly taught Fannie her lessons and she never tried to run away again. But throughout her life she never lost that rebel spirit.
After the Civil War Fannie went to work for the Netherland family in Rogersville. When other black citizens were prohibited from entering a white residence by the front door Fannie refused to enter a back door.
She said “White folks lets their dogs and cats in the front door, and they make a colored child go around back. It aint right. I’m going in the front door like regular folks!“
Fannie ‘s mother taught her how to be a midwife when she was 13 years old and during her lifetime, she delivered over 600 babies both white and black. In 1896 she was 46 years old and known throughout the county as Aunt Fan. She lived in a hollow just West of the Rogersville Synodical College in an area known as Morgan town.
Fan’s sister died in 1880 and she had raised her nephew James as her own child. When he was 18 years old, he got a job in Selma Alabama, but Aunt Fan begged him not to go. She said she had a bad feeling about it. James went anyway and he seemed to be doing well for a while. Then money disappeared at his workplace, and they automatically accused James of taking it. He lost his temper and struck a white man.
That night the Klu Klux Klan showed up on his doorstep. Nan was picking beans in her little garden when she got the letter. James had been lynched by the Klan and his friends were sending his body back to Rogersville by train. He was buried in an unmarked grave in the corner Mitchell Crest cemetery.
Poor Nan never recovered from the loss and her rebel heart began to beat louder. In 1896 there were small pockets of the Klu Klux Klan in Hawkins County, and their goal was to gain a greater foot hold in the area. They had secret meeting places in Surgoinsville, Bull Gap, Rotherwood, Rogersville and Alum Well.
Many Prominent citizens in the county were reportedly members of this group. In August of that year the Klan planned a march through Rogersville and the burning of a cross on the town square. Aunt Fan was working at the Kyle house across the street from the Hale Springs Hotel. Many citizens in town both black and white were frightened at the thought of a Klan parade.
But not Aunt Fan she was as calm as a kitten. A group of 150 Klansmen gathered at a large barn on the East end of town. At the Kyle house Nan washed the dinner dishes and swept the floor. Outside on Main Street a crowd of curious onlookers gathered to watch the parade.
At 1 p.m. the hooded and sheet clad men headed west toward the town square. The Kyle family had gone outside to watch the parade. Aunt Fan sat down in the parlor and pulled out a white pillowcase from her apron pocket. She cut out two holes in it.
The grand wizard of the Klan sat high on the back of a black horse and behind him a Klansman followed carrying a large wooden cross. Nan went into Mr. Gayle Kyle’s library, put on a pair of long white gloves and took a loaded shot gun from the gun cabinet. The Klan marched in single file up Main Street. Nan marched upstairs gun in hand and positioned herself in front of an open window facing Main Street. Soon the Klansmen came into view. Nan slipped the pillowcase over her head and waited.
Just as the Klan passed the courthouse, Nan raised the gun and fired. She shot off a big tree limb over their heads and it came crashing down. The shot spooked the horse, and the grand wizard was thrown onto the muddy street. Nan opened fire again and several Klansmen sought shelter under wagons and in ditches. A couple of them ran under a dogwood tree and the limbs snagged the hoods right off their heads. Shocked onlookers recognized the two men as local doctors and lawyers.
Nan fired one final shot as the frightened Klansmen retreated in all directions. They looked in the direction of the shots but all they could see was a white hooded figure. They thought their own kind was shooting at them! Aunt Nan returned the gun, went to the kitchen and burned the pillowcase. Then she sat down and started peeling potatoes.”
I aint putting up with no mess” she said to herself. No one ever knew she was the shooter. After this travesty Dr. W H Franklin, president of Swift College, appealed to the town council to stop any future Klan marches. An ordinance was passed prohibiting parades and demonstrations by persons wearing masks or disguises.
City fathers A.B Rogan and Hugh G Kyle put out the word that any other demonstrators would be prosecuted. The last surviving clansmen in Rogersville died in 1979. Aunt Nan lived to be 112 years old. She told of her revenge on the Klu Klux Klan just a few months before she died in 1962.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles, and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com