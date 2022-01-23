Normally, the maximum amount of the Earned Income Credit (EIC) increases each year. However, there are significant changes that will provide EIC for more people. The new rules will help people with and without children.
The most significant changes to the EIC apply to people without qualifying children.
EIC changes for people without qualifying children will be explained in this article.
The tax changes expanded the eligible age range for EIC. Younger and older people can claim the credit in 2021 if they meet the earned income requirements.
In previous years, only people between the ages of 25 and 65 were eligible for EIC, but the minimum and maximum ages have changed for 2021.
Generally, the minimum age for EIC is 19 for tax year 2021. However, the age is 18 for qualified homeless or former foster youth. A different age limit applies to eligible students (enrolled in a degree program at least half-time for five calendar months during the tax year). The students must be over 23 to qualify for the credit.
The upper age limit, which was 65, was removed. Consequently, you now qualify for EIC if you are over 65 during the 2021 tax year.
The credit percentage at which the EIC phases in and out has increased to 15.3% in 2021. The previous increase was 7.65%.
The AGI earned income threshold where the EIC begins to phase out was increased to $11,610 (previously $8,880) for single people and $16,610 (previously $14,820) for people filing married jointly. The maximum EIC that a person without a child can claim increased from $543 to $1,502.
Two more changes apply for people with and without qualifying children for the EIC.
One change was the investment income limit for EIC. In 2021, you can have up to $10,000 of investment income and claim the EIC. The investment income limit will be indexed for inflation in future years. Previously people couldn't claim the EIC if their investment income was over $3,650.
A second change for tax year 2021, is that you can elect to look back two years and use the amount of your earned income from 2019 instead of 2021 earned income for purposes of determining the credit. This is optional and can be used if the 2019 earnings will increase the amount of your credit. However, it's a good idea to mention this to your tax professional.
If your tax professional doesn’t have a copy of your 2019 return, you should provide a copy when your return is prepared.
Earned Income Credit changes for people with children will be explained in a later column.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS and has over 25 years of tax experience. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at david@yourtaxcare.com