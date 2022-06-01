Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson "vehemently denies" allegations of racial discrimination made in a $2.5 million federal lawsuit filed last week by the mother of a racially mixed student.
The lawsuit was filed May 24 against the Hawkins County Board of Education in Greeneville U.S. District Court by the Mount Carmel mother of a Church Hill Middle School student.
The Rogersville Review will withhold the name of the mother to protect the identify of the student.
The lawsuit alleges that her son was subjected to racially-motivated peer harassment, pervasive, racially-hostile school environment in which he was repeatedly referred to by the “N-word”; subjected to a barrage of other racial epithets, such as “monkey”; shown hate-based depictions of a KKK member holding a torch and noose; taunted as the brunt of a “slave auction”; chased and ridiculed with a stuffed monkey; and shown depictions of African- American caricatures being stabbed and shot.
The mother alleges that Hawkins County Board of Education knowingly tolerated, condoned, and were deliberately indifferent to the pattern of racial harassment suffered by her son, depriving him of equal access to educational opportunity and resulting in severe emotional injury, in violation of his Civil Rights.
"Though the school system will not address specifics in an effort to protect student privacy, we vehemently deny that our school system tolerates racial discrimination or harassment of any kind," Hixson told the Review. "When such allegations are brought to our attention regarding student conduct, we take steps to investigate the same and to discipline those found responsible. Hawkins County Schools and the many educators who work within our school system strive to create an environment where all students - regardless of their race - feel safe and welcome. And we will defend ourselves in court against any claims to the contrary."
Hixson noted that public reaction to this lawsuit has been shock and disbelief.
"As news of this suit has reached media sources and social media, we have had parents voluntarily coming forward in support of how CHMS administration has consistently followed Board Policy regarding student investigations, due process, and appropriate discipline," Hixson said. "More importantly, however, are parents who have stated that the staff and administrative team at CHMS are extremely supportive."
In the fall of 2021 the plaintiff's son enrolled in the eighth grade at Church Hill Middle School. The lawsuit describes the student as dark complected, and of mixed African-American and Caucasian race. At the time the student was one of less than five African-Americans in a student population of approximately 400.
Sept. 8 assault allegation
(Note: The following allegations are excerpts from the plaintiff's lawsuit.)
On September 8, 2021 while the plaintiff's son was sitting in a classroom waiting for class to commence a white student, walked into the classroom, shoved the student while yelling at him: “fight me, you fucking monkey!”
Later, on September 8, 2021, while eating lunch in the school cafeteria, the same white student yelled at the from across the cafeteria, calling him a “N----- bitch!”
The mom alleges that this incident occurred within hearing distance of school faculty, but no corrective action was taken by any on the school staff.
Near the end of the school day same white student stalked the plaintiff's son through the gym and out the back exit of the school building. While the son was on his way to football practice, the white student yelled, “come back here n-----”, and when the son turned around, the white student slapped him in the face.
The son began to trying to defend himself against this physical and verbal assault from the white student. A teacher, witnessed the boys fighting and separated the son, and the white student was placed on his school bus and sent home. The son was escorted to the office by the teacher and his football coach.
By coincidence, at the time this altercation occurred, the plaintiff happened to be in the parking lot of the school while her son was being escorted to the office, and joined her son in the office.
The mom was denied entrance to the office where her son was being interrogated by Assistant Principal Natasha Bice.
Bice demanded that the son tell her what he said to the white student that caused the assault, and why the son didn’t just not walk away. In what appeared as a transparent effort to shift the blame, Bice also demanded to know what names the son called the white student to prompt him to use the “N-word” or to cause him come into his classroom, shove the son and call him racial names.
The mom asked why she was not questioning the white student, and eliciting this information from him. The mom also inquired why the other student was allowed to board the bus and leave without being interviewed.
The following day on September 9, 2021, the mom and her husband received a phone call from the school office requesting that they come to Assistant Principal Bice’s office after school so that her son could receive his punishment for the incident the prior day.
Bice explained that some of the students reported that after her son was threatened, he called the white student a “SPED” (apparently a slang expression used to refer to someone with special educational needs.) Assistant Principal Bice stated that calling someone a “SPED” was the equivalent of calling someone a “n-----”.
The son received two days in school suspension and 50 points on his discipline record. The white student that verbally and physically assaulted, with a racial motive, and used racial epithets not once, but twice, received no punishment.
The mom placed several phone calls to Principal Scott Jones to report this disparate treatment of her son; however, Principal Jones was either unavailable or never returned the phone calls.
The mom advised that unless she received a call back from the principal, she and her husband were considering filing formal charges against the student who had assaulted their son. Principal Jones returned the mom's call within ten 10 minutes.
Principal Jones reiterated a different version of events, claiming that Assistant Principal Bice informed him that there was video evidence that refuted her son's claims.
The mom requested to view the surveillance video of the incident, but was advised by Principal Jones to put her request in writing and email it to the school office.
After complying with these instructions, the mom received a response from the Hawkins County School system’s attorney, Chris McCarty denying her request.
More allegations in the spring semester
On March 1, 2022, a drawing depicting an image of a KKK member holding a torch and noose, standing over “Monkey Island”, was passed around the school cafeteria.
A white student handed the drawing to the son as several of his white peers were laughing and mocking the drawing as though they found it humorous.
That afternoon the son came home and shared his emotional reaction and frustration with the discriminatory drawing and his fellow students’ taunting behavior.
The mom immediately sent an email to Principal Scott Jones, reporting the drawing and expressing concern about the incident and its impact on her son.
On March 2, 2022, Principal Jones and Vice Principal Bice met with the son and asked him about the KKK drawing. At the conclusion of the interview, Vice Principal Bice apologized to the son simply stating that it should never have happened.
Principal Jones also apologized, but then quickly changed the subject to a prior incident involving the son's use of certain hand gestures. Principal Jones told the son that the hand gestures exchanged between he and another student were the equivalent of the racist KKK drawing passed around the cafeteria, and were “just as offensive and bad”. He also stated: “It only takes on person to get offended, as you know. But I let it go!”
The “hand gestures” Principal Jones referred to had never been addressed with the son or mentioned prior to the discussion on March 2, 2022.
The message that the son took from this meeting with Principal Jones’s “chat” was that he should stop reporting race-related concerns, or he himself could face disciplinary action, regardless of whether it was warranted or not.
On March 7, 2022 the mom spoke with Hixson about her concerns over the race-related harassment of her son. She also shared her concern about the disparity in disciplinary action taken against her son, as contrasted with the lack of disciplinary action against the white student aggressor.
On March 8, 2022 five white students entered the Boy’s Restroom and confronted the son. One of the students used his cell phone to videotape this encounter, while another student chased the son out of the restroom holding a stuffed monkey. The video of this assault was posted on Snapchat later that afternoon and distributed to several students in the son's class under the caption: “Monkey chasing Monkey!”
Hixson told the mom and son that school administrators were made aware of the incident and that a full investigation was under way. The BOE delayed its investigation, however, and did not interview the male student responsible for this racial taunting until several weeks later on May 6, 2022.
On March 9, 2022 a white male student approached the son in the classroom and showed him a Google slide show that compared the skin color of black people and made reference to the son being light-skinned and used the word “N-----”.
On March 11, 2022 the mom told Hixson that her son felt constantly on guard because of the barrage of racist taunting and attacks. She also shared her concern that these attacks against her son were racially-motivated, and shared with Director Hixson the Snapchat video of her son being chased from the restroom by several white male students.
On March 14, 2022 while walking the hallways at Church Hill Middle School, a white male student began promoting what he referred to as the “Monkey of the Month Campaign.” According to this school-wide campaign, the student “who acted the most n-----” would be elected “Monkey of the Month.”
On March 15, 2022 while the son was in the Boys’ Restroom, this same student entered the restroom and in front of other students began acting a role out loud as a slave auctioneer and pretended to be selling the son to the highest bidder.
On March 16, 2022 the mom sent an email to Hixson reporting the “Monkey of the Month Campaign” and the slave auction incident.
On March 31, 2022 the son came home from school emotionally upset. When th emomasked her son what was wrong, he shared with her that there were three swastikas painted on the Boys’ Restroom wall.
On April 8, 2022 the son called his mother from school upset because a white male student had referred to an African-American Special Education child as a “retarded n-----”. Despite the fact that the son reported this reprehensible conduct to school authorities, the student received no discipline.
The grandson of the Head of Human Resources for Hawkins County Schools created and posted on a shared Instagram account a racially-charged statement: “We love monkeys.”
On April 20, 2022 the mom sent another email to Director Hixson reporting yet another incident of racial harassment involving a student who had continued to tell racist jokes around the son and refer to him as “N-----”.
On May 12, 2022 the mom reported to Bice yet another racially-motivated incident involving a Snapchat video published by the same white male student who had called the special education student a retarded n-----. This time, the student published a video with the following photograph taken of the back of his hand where he had written in black ink the words: “n----- n-----” and a caption stating that he “wrote it while taking a s**t! This video was shown to the son by one of his white student peers.
During her conversation with Bice on May 12, 2022, the mom also reported a photograph being circulated by three students at Church Hill Middle School depicting inflated blue vinyl gloves with caricatures drawn on them of the heads of African-Americans.
The heads were mockingly assigned African-American-sounding names: “Shaundale”, “Quandale” and “Quandale, Jr.”. The students who made these artifacts posted Instagram videos of them with someone shooting and stabbing the gloves while speaking in Ebonics or what might be termed a blend of racial sounding phonics.
The mom alleges, upon information and belief, that the students depicted in the photograph were provided by a teacher, Heather Watts, with blue, vinyl gloves and black markers to create these caricatures.
On May 16, 2022 a white male student approached the son at school and gave him a clothing tag from his shirt which read “100% Cotton”. The student then stated to the son: “Thanks, for picking my shirt this morning, n-----”.
The mom is seeking compensatory damages against Hawkins County Board of Education in the amount of $2.5 million.
The BOE hasn't yet filed it's response to the allegations in U.S. District Court.