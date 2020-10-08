Amanda Ann Seals of Rogersville passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Amanda was born in Hawkins County on September 24, 1969. She had just recently celebrated her 51st birthday.
She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Waye, Sr.; mother and father-in-law, Raymond and Marie Seals; and her beloved dog, Roxy.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, Steve Seals; children, Nicholas, Grace, and Joshua Seals, all of Rogersville; mother, Juanita Waye; sisters, Loretta Arnold, Janet Waye of White Pine; brothers, John Waye, Jr., James Waye of Rogersville, Greg Waye of Morristown. She also leaves behind several pets that she loved dearly.
Out of respect for Amanda’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral. The family is receiving visitors at the home. In lieu of flowers, love offerings to help with medical expenses would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.