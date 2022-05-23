Mount Carmel BMA to consider update to ethics complaints policy

In light of the recent barrage of ethics complaints lodged at various Mount Carmel city officials that the investigating attorney deemed unfounded, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider an update to their ethics complaints policy at their May 26 meeting.
Under the town’s current ethics complaint policy, which former City Attorney John Pevy described as “boilerplate,” ethics complaints are typically investigated by the city attorney. However, matters became complicated when the barrage of complaints were lodged against various city officials including Pevy.
Thus, the board selected an unbiased outside investigating attorney, Benjamin Lauderback of Knoxville, from a list of local attorneys provided by the city’s insurance provider.
Before the large stack of ethics complaints were sent on to Lauderback to begin work, the BMA voted on whether or not the complaints involving members of the BMA had merit and warranted investigation.
According to the current ethics complaint policy, the BMA has the authority to vote “to determine whether the complaint has merit, determine that the complaint does not have merit, or determine that the complaint has sufficient merit to warrant further investigation.” However, the current policy did not allow the BMA to vote on the merit of complaints lodged against the City Attorney, so those were automatically forwarded to Lauderback for investigation.
The ordinance, proposed by Alderman John Gibson, would give the BMA the authority to vote on the merit of any ethics complaint lodged against any member of the BMA or the City Attorney.
The ordinance specified that the Tennessee Supreme Court already “oversees, regulates, and administers punishment with respect to the ethical conduct of attorneys in the State ofTennessee in accordance with Supreme Court Rule 8,” so it is “inefficient and duplicative for the town attorney to be subject to competing ethical standards.”
Gibson has been an outspoken proponent of updating the complaint policy since all of the complaints investigated so far have been deemed unfounded.
He told the Review that he hopes this ordinance will “prevent further frivolous complaints from costing the town thousands of dollars.”
As of April 28, the estimated total attorney fees for all complaints investigated so far is around $16,000.
However, neither the investigation into Citizen Brenda Parker’s latest complaint nor the investigation into former Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton’s complaint regarding alleged improper termination had been concluded at that time.
In April, Parker re-filed her ethics complaint regarding the alleged improper removal of a streetlight in her neighborhood. Parker’s original complaint was filed in September of 2021 against former City Manager Mike Housewright. It was the first of the aforementioned slew of ethics complaints filed that fall.
The investigation into Parker’s initial complaint was concluded in January of 2022 and found Housewright at no fault.
In fact, Lauderback noted in the conclusion of his report that he found Housewright’s justifications for his actions to have been “reasonable, lawful, legitimate and within the confines of his role and responsibilities as Town Manager.”
This time, Parker’s complaint has been filed against acting City Manager Emily Wood, who lives in the same neighborhood as Parker.
However, Wood was also named in the original complaint, and Lauderback reported,“it would be easy to say the light was removed only because she (Woods) was a town employee, but no one provided me with evidence of this.”