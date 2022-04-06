Circuit Judge Candidate Crystal Jessee testified last week before the House Civil Justice Committee against HB 2538 which would prohibit attorneys who have received a censure within the past 10 years from serving as a judge.
Jessee, who received a Censure in 2014 pertaining to actions that took place in 2007, testified during the March 30 Committee hearing in Nashville that she believes the bills was created specifically to prevent her from being elected judge.
She compared the legislation to a revocation of women’s right to vote.
Jessee is a Greenville based attorney running for Circuit Judge Part II in the Third Judicial District serving Hawkins, Hamblen, Hancock and Greene counties.
She told the Civil Justice Committee on March 30 that although she agrees with the bill in concept, what worries her is the specific language in the timing of the bill.
“We’re not in the middle of our election cycle,” Jessee said. “We’re at the end. I started this process May 4, 2021. Our early voting begins April 13, two weeks from sitting here today.”
Jessee added, “What we’re telling the voters in my case … is that we can have a candidate come out, be properly vetted, put on the ballot, voted for and possibly elected on May 3 in the primary where my election will be determined. But if Nashville doesn’t like that candidate, you all can change the circumstances and not allow them to take office.”
Jessee told the committee that this bill takes the choice out of the voters hands.
She asked legislators to think about their daughter, wife or grandmother when considering this bill.
“I have never once in my campaign said, vote for me because I’m a woman, because I’ve been blessed in the practice of law,” Jessee said. “No female has ever won a contested race in the Third Judicial District. … You’re telling my voters, if I win you’re taking Tennessee back to prior to Aug. 18, 1920 (when the 19th amendment granted women the right to vote).”
Following a lengthy debate Wednesday the House Civil Justice Committee voted to forward the bill to the House Calendar and Rules Committee, to be added to its April 7 agenda. The vote wasn’t unanimous and some Committee members expressed concern about the bill.
“Has no business being a lawyer”
Censures that would disqualify lawyers from serving as judge for 10 years pertain to dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.
Rep. Brandon Ogles (R-Franklin) expressed concern that the proposed bill sets the bar higher for candidates to qualify to be a judge than what is expected of sitting judges.
Rep. Michael Curcio (R-Dickson) noted that judges are policed by the Board of Judicial Conduct which has its own set of precesses for addressing the behavior of sitting judges.
Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said he believes the bill is changing the rules in the middle of the game due to primary elections taking place May 3. Candidates who may be affected by the legislation are already on the ballot. Clemmons also noted that the legislation excludes those who are already serving in a judicial position, which means incumbents and candidates aren’t being held to the same standard.
Rep. Rush Bricken (R-Tullahoma) said his main problem with the bill is the effective date because judge candidates have already spent thousands of dollars on their campaigns. If the effective date was after the Aug. 4 general election he could support it. He said to put this legislation out in the middle of a race is “totally inappropriate”.
Rep. Johnny Garrett (R-Goodeltsville) said he believes an attorney who engages in dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation “has no business being a lawyer” and “should not be a judge.”
”Every individual case needs to be judged separately”
Garrett asked Jessee if she felt the bill would directly affect her.
“I’m here worried that it’s very specific based on the timeline of the bill and who originally introduced it that it’s specific to me,” Jessee said. “As the law of untended consequences that is going to apply to other candidates. There’s also not a grandfather clause in it. Based on a simple Google search I’m also afraid that it can apply to other sitting judges who are running for re-election.”
Garrett: “So then this could lead to your acting as a lawyer in the State of Tennessee as a dishonest, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation — that’s what you’re currently concerned about, that this legislation would apply to you?”
Jessee: “I’m concerned because I’m two weeks from early voting. I spent a tremendous amount of money. I’m in a race. I’m concerned that if my voters elect me on May 3, that you’re going to tell them I cannot take the bench over something that occurred, or allegedly occurred in 2007.”
Garrett: “So if a lawyer has been censured for dishonesty, for fraud, for deceit, for misrepresentation, is it your opinion that person is qualified to be a judge?”
Jessee: “Yes. And especially depending on the circumstances. Every individual case needs to be judged separately. Based on when I took out my (candidate) petition, I was qualified, properly vetted, put on the ballot.”
Rep. Andrew Farmer (R-Sevierville) said this bill has nothing to do with Jessee being male or female, but he didn’t deny that the legislation was aimed specifically at Jessee.
Farmer: “What this is about is — is this body ready to change the law and say, look — an individual who has been found by a federal court to have violated two counts of a federal wiretap statute, and that court went ahead and ordered punitive damages against that person — is that the type of person we want to serve on the bench. … If I had been in a situation like that I would hope that the Board of Professional Responsibility had taken my law license. At the end of the day, a person who acts like that doesn’t need to be an attorney, let alone a judge.”
The
reason for Jessee’s censure
Jessee was censured by the Board of Professional Responsibility in 2014 due to an incident that occurred in 2007 in which a U.S. District Court found her civilly liable to her first husband Roy Klumb after violating the Federal Wiretapping Act and the Tennessee Wiretapping Act.
A 46-page ruling filed in July of 2012 by U.S. Magistrate Judge William B. Mitchell Carter found that Jessee violated both the federal Wiretap Act and the Tennessee Wiretap Act “by installing spyware on Klumb’s computers without his consent to intercept his incoming email.”
The federal magistrate noted in his judgment Klumb had claimed in his lawsuit that Jessee “engaged in an elaborate, deceptive scheme which involved wiretapping his computer to intercept emails” and “altering those emails to make it appear he was having an affair, and altering legal documents in order to provide that if Klumb did have an affair, (Jessee) would receive more money in a divorce.”