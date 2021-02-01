Charles Scott Looney, age 51, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital with family by his side. Scott was of the Pentecostal faith. He enjoyed life and loved his family. He loved to talk to everyone and never met a stranger. He always enjoyed making people laugh and tried to put a smile on everyone’s face. Scott was a graduate of Cherokee High School. He was a jack of all trades and was willing to help anyone any way he could. When Scott walked through Heaven’s gate, he was welcomed by his parents, Charles Clifford and Shirley Looney.
He is survived by his children, Forrest Looney (Brittney) of Rogersville, and Olivia Looney of Erwin; grandchildren, Braydon Haun, Maylee and Tayen Looney, all of Rogersville; sister, Rhonda Robinson (Nimrod) of Rogersville; brother, Lonnie Looney (Traci) of Rogersville; sister, Tammie Dixon (Roy) of Summerville, SC; brother, Mark Looney (Kellie) of Easley, SC; aunt, Helen Spears of Rogersville; uncle, Douglas Looney (Victoria) of Walnut Creek, CA; aunt, Stella Pyles of Rogersville; uncles, Jim Brice (Rose) of Kingsport, and Charles Brice of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews; and other family members.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the ICU Unit of Holston Valley in Kingsport for the care that you showed our beloved Scott.
The family received friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 2:00 pm. Burial followed in Brice Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.