Why did you decide to run for this office?
I worked in the Register of Deeds Office from 1978 until 2002, so I felt like I would be the best person for the job.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I graduated from Rogersville High School in 1973, and started working at First National Bank of Rogersville the day after I graduated. I worked in Bookkeeping for five years, working my way up to Head Bookkeeper. When I was offered the Bookkeeping position in the Register’s Office, I took that job. I am a person who wants to know how everything works, etc, and this being a small office, I learned all the duties of the Register’s Office. I worked alongside an employee who stayed on for about a year after the previous Register retired, to help us learn the ropes. So, I have been blessed to have worked at only 2 jobs my entire work career.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
I will continue running the office as it has been for all these years. The customer comes first. We work for you guys, and that is why we are there; to serve you with whatever needs you may have.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have been your Register of Deeds for 20 years, and I promise I will continue the service we have been providing all these years. I love my job, and I love helping people.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I would appreciate your vote and support in the upcoming Republican Primary on May 3, 2022. I feel my staff and I have done an excellent job keeping the records for our county in excellent shape. I would love to continue serving this county.