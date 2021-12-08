On the evening of Nov.18 Kingsport Police responded to the 1700 block of Rock Springs Road in Kingsport in reference to a kidnapping incident.
An independent witness had called 911 after he observed the adult female victim jump from a moving vehicle and run toward his vehicle asking for help. The victim had visible injuries to her face.
The victim said that her boyfriend, Joshua S. Vasilko, had repeatedly slapped and punched her, refused to let her out of the car, and had grabbed her cell phone out of her hand when she attempted to call 911 for help.
She said that he had threatened to take her into the woods and kill her and then drive to her parents’ home and kill her family. She eventually was able to jump from the moving car in order to escape.
A warrant has been obtained, charging Vasilko with Aggravated Kidnapping, Domestic Violence Assault, and Interference with 911 Calls.
He is a 25 year old white male adult. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 135 pounds. His photograph has been included in this release.
Police said all efforts to locate and arrest Vasilko have been unsuccessful. As of the time of issuance of this release, he remains wanted and at large. Anyone who sees him or who may know his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us