Premier Communication Technologies, located at 133 Highway 70S in Rogersville, celebrated its new office with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 18 in conjunction with the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce.
Premier Communication Technologies is a full-service telecommunication company bringing fiber optics to East Tennessee communities to deliver high speed internet, telephone, and television.
Premier currently contracts with Holston Connect, Powell Valley Electric, and other companies nationwide bringing services to both urban and rural areas.
In addition to providing telecommunication services, Premier will be partnering with the Hawkins County Schools CTE (Career and Technical Education) program to provide education and training for upper-level vocational students.
Students will graduate with a certification to immediately enter the workforce with job specific knowledge and experience.
“I am humbled and blessed to have started a thriving business with my brother in a field that I’m very passionate about, and also to have the opportunity to employ so many wonderful people within the communities we serve,” said Keith Bowers, Founder/CEO.
Founder/COO Lance Cookenour added, “I am very honored to be part of the growing business my brother and I started a year ago. The opportunities I have been blessed with, such as training local high school students in the CTE program, are very rewarding knowing I have helped someone have a promising career in a field with continued growth.”