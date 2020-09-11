SNEEDVILLE — The annual Josh Mabe Memorial Ride, held this year on Sat., Oct. 10.
Capt. Tony Seal, of the Hancock Co. Rescue Squad, told the Eagle that the annual motorcycle event is sponsored by Overhome Riders in memory of the 34-year old Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant who lost his life in a tragic farming accident on his family’s farm in Sneedville on June 6, 2015.
A 10-year veteran of the THP, Mabe was chosen to join the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Training Center as a trooper cadet in 2005. After graduation, he began work as in the Fall Branch District Post.
He was named “Fall Branch District Trooper of the Year” in 2008 for his efforts in the field and also because of how highly he was respected and loved by his fellow co-workers.
Mabe served on the THP’s Strike Team and Operation Desert Snow and, just prior to his death, had been promoted to Sergeant over Grainger County.
He left behind a wife, and a then-five year old daughter.
Registration will be open from 8-10:45 a.m., with kickstands up at 11 a.m.
The registration fee is a free-will donation, with all proceeds going toward funding scholarships for deserving students in Hancock County.
A 50/50 drawing will also be held.
The ride will last for about three to four hours, beginning at the Rescue Squad building and ending at Stony Gap Church where food will be provided at a cost of $10 per plate (chili Frito® bags, hotdogs, slaw, potato salad and drink).
Social distancing will be observed.
Everyone is welcome to participate.
For more information call 423-300-7751, 423-300-9893, or 423-523-5734.