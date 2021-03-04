Second edition of CHS's Tribe Tribune newspaper featured in this issue

The students in Cherokee High School’s newspaper club have been hard at work for the past few months to produce their second issue of the new Tribe Tribune newspaper.
CHS’s faculty, staff and students will soon get to view the fruits of the club’s efforts on March 8 when the paper is distributed around campus.
The Review’s readers will also have a special opportunity to support these hard-working students, as the second edition of the Tribe Tribune is featured inside this print edition of the Review’s March 6 Weekend edition.
The club’s debut edition was published within the Review’s Dec. 11 weekend edition.
The paper’s first edition focused on COVID-19 school closures, virtual education and the creative ways CHS navigated classes, sports, examinations, graduation and prom during the pandemic.
The second edition discusses the CHS cafeteria staff’s efforts to feed students in unusual times, a student group’s efforts to create humor on social media, and one class’s renaissance archery contest.
Forming the Tribe Tribune
CHS produced a student newspaper for several years in the recent past. For a portion of her tenure at CHS, the club was sponsored by Librarian and Academic Team sponsor Barbara Foraker, who retired in 2013. Shortly after Foraker’s retirement, the CHS printing presses came to a halt.
“Zoey Seay was in my English class and asked me why we didn’t have a newspaper anymore,” Tribune sponsor and CHS English teacher Amy Keesler told the Review. “It was ironic because, later in the year, Ethan (Lawson) also asked about the newspaper. They were both very curious about why the school used to have a newspaper and why we didn’t still. I said, ‘well, let’s ask and see if we can get approval to re-start it.’”
In order to choose the name of the publication, Keesler explained that, last spring, each student interested in the newspaper was allowed to anonymously submit a potential publication name. The students then voted on the submitted names and landed on “Tribe Tribune.”
Keesler explained that, once she began the club, she discovered that there were several students in the school who were interested in pursuing journalism as either a major or minor in college.
“We’re really hoping to grow it eventually,” Keesler said. “I’ve even contacted the ETSU Journalism department, and they really want to work with us, because that’s become something that’s kind-of lacking—to have that hometown feel.”
Since the students first formed the Tribune, they have worked diligently to raise the funds necessary to print their paper. The students have sold cookies and homemade earrings and even secured donations from several local businesses.
They also devoted a section of both their first and second issues to thanking their generous sponsors.
“Showcase every aspect”
Several of the students noted that they want to give Tribune readers a glimpse inside the diverse student body of CHS.
“It’s more of a diverse culture than what you see on the forefront, and we want to showcase every aspect of it,” Lawson said.
“We also want readers to have an inside perspective and get to see the real Cherokee experience—instead of being on the outside, looking in,” Molly Nichols added.
“I want readers to know that Cherokee is so much more than JUST football or JUST basketball,” Shelby Cuthrell said. “There are so many other aspects and students who might not be recognized as much. What they’re doing is just as important.”