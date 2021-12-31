In a move that Joe and Kamala could not believe, Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, both Democrats, have refused to rubber stamp their party’s two trillion dollar socialistic and environmental bill entitled the “Build Back Better Act”.
They have exercised common sense and had the guts to defy their own party’s mandate that they vote for the bill. Without their support, the bill will be defeated 52 to 48 in the Senate.
So while our President, Vice President, and Congressional Democrats continue to reside in Cinderella’s Castle in Fantasyland, the aforesaid Senators have had enough of Joe’s spending sprees and decided to check out of Fantasyland.
This is hopefully only the beginning of moderate Democratic Senators and Representatives coming to their senses and realizing that a 30 plus trillion dollar national debt is unworkable. With Joe and Kamala having a lower than expected public approval rating, and the 2022 mid-term elections being right around the corner, Democratic politicians are beginning to realize they will be voted out of office unless they make some substantial policy changes. The problem with the proposed bill is that it covers too many social give away programs and throws too much money at climate change which may not even be scientifically feasible. Whether scientists and weathermen can outsmart God and Mother Nature remains to be seen. Joe has said that the two trillion dollar price tag will be funded by raising taxes on corporations and the rich. My guess is this will not be happening to the extent Joe wants and once again another huge expenditure will be funded by borrowing money from the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions. Result- the Federal Government will have to default on our national debt in the future and Red Chinese money will be the world standard instead of our dollar. Of course, the Red Chinese will be happy to step into our shoes as world financial leader as they have been planning for this event for quite some time.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing for a vote on the “Build Back Better Act” in January of 2022, in order to see which Democratic Senators are not supporting it so the Party can put pressure on them to follow its dictates. They want all their Senators saying “Yes Joe” to all of his proposals. When Former President Donald Trump warned the country in 2020, if Biden won the election we could expect “Socialism” in Washington, D.C., he hit the nail on the head. In case you have not been paying attention, all Democratic Senators and Representatives are required to walk the walk and talk the talk. Comrade Stalin would approve of the Neo-Communist policies being enacted in D.C. After all, was not the central theme of the Communist Manifesto “from each according to his abilities, and to each according to his needs”? Of course everyone should work on collectives for the common good, dress the same, talk the same, think the same, and walk the same.
Hopefully in 2022, the American voters will wise up and throw out Senators and Congresswomen who think the Federal Government’s job is to raise children, feed children, indoctrinate children on socialist policies, teach children new think history instead of actual history, reunite illegal immigrant children with their parents who are illegally here, and teach them not to be free thinkers. Of course, all of this great spending must be done at the expense of our national defense budget in order that our good friends, the Red Chinese, North Koreans, and Iranians waltz into our country with as little opposition as possible. Yep, the United States of Appeasement can still be abbreviated “U.S.A.” so who will know the difference?
Unfortunately for our socialist leaders, real Americans who believe in Liberty and our Constitution will know the difference. Apparently the voters in the State to our north, Virginia, were fed up with the policies of their Democratic Governor and just voted in Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, as their new Governor. They woke (no pun intended) up and maybe by November of 2022, enough voters nationwide will join them and smell the horse manure in D.C. and elect a Republican majority in Congress. Won’t that be a Happy New Year!
James C. Weart is a retired criminal defense attorney who now resides in Rogersville, TN. He is also the author of COMMON SENSE – A REAL PARTY MOVEMENT. You can email him at jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com