Danielle Vaughan, age 38 of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Mission Health Center, Asheville, NC after a brief illness. Danielle was a girl with a big heart. She had a sweet disposition and a winning smile. Danielle was a graduate of The Tennessee Preparatory School in Nashville, TN in 2000. She was very giving, as an organ donor several people will receive life saving organs. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rudy and Darleen Simmons, Ruth Simmons and Kermit and Inge Vaughan.
She is survived by two sons, Braedan Bailey and Jace Hood both of Kentucky; parents, Leslie Crumley and fiance' Ralph Buell, and Ronald and Ann Vaughan; brothers, Kenny and Annalisa Vaughan, Matthew and Dori Vaughan; aunts and uncles, Glenn and Jan Seabolt, Jennifer Simmons Smith and fiance', Cliff Henry, Donna Vaughan and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Stevie Rogers officiating.
Family will also be at the home of Jennifer Smith.
