The Hawkins County Board of Education voted Thursday for Director of Schools Matt Hixson to investigate the pros and cons, as well as the cost of purchasing a drug sniffing dog for SROs to use within county schools.
Board Chairman Chris Christian initially made a motion during Thursday’s meeting to purchase the dog for the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, which provides SROs for county schools.
Christian said the purpose of the dog would be to have more random searches as a deterrent for illicit and illegal substances in schools.
“A number of years ago I was a proponent of random drug testing of our student athletes as a deterrent and a deterrent only,” Christian said. “I’m not an advocate of illicit drugs, vaping, or anything of that nature. It can ruin lives. Children make mistakes, and when I say children, that’s young adults too. Any deterrent that we as a school board can put within our school system, within the walls of our schools, I think it’s beneficial to the health and well-being of our student body.”
County Attorney Jim Phillips noted that there are restrictions on random searches, and he suggested that the word random be removed from Christian’s motion.
Hixson said he would have to make sure that type of purchase is permitted by a school system.
“Given the safety nature of that, that may open a couple for different avenues for the purchase,” Hixson said.
In light of those comments, Christian rescinded his original motion and made a new motion directing Hixson “to look into information and benefits, and the pitfalls, of purchasing a service dog and donating it to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.”
The motion was approved 6-0. Hixson is expected to report his findings back to the BOE at the April 7 meeting.