How are you all today? I hope your day is full of everything happy. I, however, am not too happy right now. I’ll get back to happy, I always manage to climb my way out of any slime someone throws at me and have joy again. But right now, I’m madder than a hatter. Some darling woman has slandered me. To my daughter!
Now, there a lot of nervy people in this world. And quite a few of them consider themselves to be a Christian. Especially this woman who slandered me. First let’s get the definition of slander. The Oxford Languages Dictionary defines it as, “the action or crime of making a false spoken statement damaging to a person’s reputation.” The bible says slander is on the same level as murder.
This woman, who shall remain nameless because she doesn’t deserve the dignity of having her name put into print went to my daughter and told her, “You need to know that your mother has been telling people bad things about you, she is not doing things God’s way.”
And here is the topper; “You need to be very cautious around your mother, she does not have your best interests at heart.” What? I’m saying WHAT? I was furious. None of this is true. The whole thing is a total fabrication, (which telling a lie about someone is also a definition of slander), there are no people telling her this.
And I personally have never spent any time with this woman. I have had maybe 5 conversations with her over course of 20 years consisting of basic hellos and take care. A friend of mine who is like a mother to me, June, said that it is jealousy. This woman who looks sort of like a hippopotamus in full charge mode wants my daughter for herself.
Fortunately, my daughter did not believe it. She prayed a lot about it and realized this woman was slandering me. I mean, I’m so sick with my heart and could die at any time. Who does this to a mother and daughter? Certainly not a Christian.
Thank You dear reader for letting me vent. Have you ever been the victim of hurtful slander? It is definitely hurtful and infuriating. I’d like to take on the little honey, but I’ve just had another heart surgery two weeks ago, and I’m simply not strong enough to wrangle a hippopotamus, but I can sure enough write about it. Until next time, have a great week, and have a literary week